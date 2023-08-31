Starfield vs. Baldur’s Gate 3: Which RPG Is Best For You?

As noted above, though, you can only lean into this aspect of the game so much. Every kind of player character can perform the same basic series of actions to a reasonable degree of competency. Some players will be able to acquire advanced versions of certain skills quicker than others, but since there is no level cap in Starfield, you can pretty much do it all eventually. The game actually wants you to do it all.

That’s not inherently a bad thing, but it does potentially create some issues. Say you want to live as a space smuggler with a dark past and ties to a religious cult of galactic serpent worshippers. You can technically do that, but much of that role-playing will be in your own head. You’ll have relatively few unique dialog options available to you, and running cargo means choosing to do that and only that. You can even join every faction at some point if you want, so really leaning into that fantasy means intentionally limiting yourself from completing certain activities that you have personally determined do not fit your character.

That approach carries over to other elements of the game in notable ways. For instance, Starfield features an expansive ship-building system. It’s mechanically impressive and will undoubtedly lead to a lot of fun fan creations. However, the biggest incentive to participate in that part of the game is the joy of the creation process. If you could care less about spending time with a mini-Kerbal Space Program, the game offers little incentive for you to ever do so. Those who do care will need to spend Skill points to fully explore that element of the game but may find that actually having a massive custom ship doesn’t actually open up substantial new aspects of the game.

It’s not nearly as bad as the disconnect between Fallout 4‘s RPG elements and its settlement-building system, but it is an example of how Starfield seems hesitant to closely connect its role-playing and creation systems and thus potentially alienate a player in the process. At the same time, that approach limits the depth of those experiences in terms of how they impact the core experience.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a much different animal. From the moment you create your character, you are forging a path for your adventure. A Wizard isn’t a brawler (unless you invest a ton of time and a ton of skill points into making them one), and the only way you can summon the dead as a Wizard is if you choose to acquire that particular set of skills. There is freedom, but there are also limits. Choosing certain actions, skills, and even party members closes some doors and opens others.

Like I said, though, Baldur’s Gate 3 is deep. If you want to make a charismatic Barbarian who flings fireballs or a tanky Rogue who dodges all incoming attacks, you can eventually do so. More importantly, the game will react to all of your decisions and encourage you to find solutions that fit your character and how you choose to play.