15 Best RPGs That Never Left Japan

It’s not uncommon for seemingly niche games and franchises to blossom into beloved cult classics. In fact, more and more types of games are reaching more and more types of gamers these days. That being the case, you would think that companies would localize their modern and retro titles to give them a proper chance to succeed on a global scale. Unfortunately, many games just never get that chance.

To this day, a shocking number of games from various Japanese studios remain stuck in Japan. While not every Japanese-exclusive video game is worth playing, many are. At the very least, they’re worth knowing about for sheer historical context. And since there was a surprisingly long period of time when Japan was the RPG capital of the video game world, many of those titles that remain inaccessible to most Western audiences belong to a genre that has only grown in acclaim, success, and influence in recent years. Here are some of the best RPGs you might never get to play unless you learn Japanese.

15. Tobal 2

Ok, cheating a bit here with this entry since Tobal 2 is primarily a fighting game, but it includes a special mode, Quest Mode, that utilizes RPG mechanics that make it far more than just an extra throwaway mode. This is important because the Quest Mode in Tobal 1 kind of sucked.

Tobal 2’s Quest Mode builds on the skeleton of the game’s main fighting mechanics, which are far more robust and robust than those of Tobal 1. Players can use any of Tobal 2’s main fighters and fight their way through crushing dungeons, level up different body parts, and equip stat-boosting gems. Each dungeon is crushingly difficult but in a good way, mostly because players can unlock new fighters by capturing dungeon monsters.