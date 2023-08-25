Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Romance: Every Romance Option Ranked Worst to Best

We’ve spoken before about the history of RPGs that let you romance your companions and how those relationships are often found in some of the deepest role-playing experiences. Well, it shouldn’t surprise you to learn that Baldur’s Gate 3 offers quite a few romance options. However, it may surprise you to learn that the very best of those romantic options offer so much more than the sex scenes some are quick to reduce them to.

Though many of the romance subplots in Baldur’s Gate 3 are interesting in their own right, it’s the ways those subplots reveal a little more about an already fascinating group of characters that make them so invaluable to the overall experience. Many of Baldur Gate 3‘s romances are worth pursuing simply for the extra scenes they unlock. However, the game’s very best romances often achieve that status by making you fall in love with these characters in ways that ensure you’ll want to pursue a deeper relationship with them because it feels like the right thing to do.

Before we get into these rankings, though, please note that the many possibilities in Baldur’s Gate 3 are still being uncovered. That being the case, if there is a substantial romance option that I missed in this game (meaning no brief kisses, passing flirtations, or “for hire” options), be sure to let me know in the comments below.

12. Naoise Nallinto

With the exception of the Drow Twins (hireable brothel companions available for your pleasure), Naoise Nallinto is probably the quickest romance option in Baldur’s Gate 3. All you need to do is kill the rather unfortunate companion that Naoise Nallinto has found herself with, and she will offer you the chance to participate in a…unique encounter that could certainly be described as pleasurable.