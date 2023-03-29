25 Best Dungeons and Dragons Video Games Ever

As fun to play as it is hard to pronounce. Menzoberranzan (Menn-Zow-Bahrr-Ehn-Zann) sends players on a journey to explore a mysterious subterranean world called The Underdark. In the tabletop game, this dark realm beneath the earth is home to eldritch horrors, mad cults, and a tyrannical empire of dark elves known as the Drow. However, if you’re a D&D veteran, you likely rolled your eyes at the mention of the Drow, and I don’t blame you. Their lore ranges from goofy to just plain gross, and it’s all aged like milk. Worse yet is the game’s inevitable appearance of D&D’s poster-elf, Drizzt Do’Urden, who has saved the world so many times at this point in the canon that you’re left wondering why he isn’t doing anything to help out. Then again, that’s something of a common issue in D&D’s Forgotten Realms setting (I’m looking at you, Elminster).

Still, despite the weaknesses in the story, there’s some solid gameplay here. You build a party of two adventurers and go on a quest to explore the Underdark. Even though almost all of the game takes place underground, the game does offer a few novelties here and there in terms of set design. Granted, it’s nowhere near the variations of later titles, but it’s still worth picking up. Especially if you love the gameplay of a certain vampire-filled entry on this list.

18. Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace

D&D has a multitude of different universes to play in. From standard fantasy fare like the Forgotten Realms and Greyhawk to stranger shores like the brutal Dark Sun and magically steampunk Eberron. Not to mention the multitude of homebrewed worlds conjured by the Red-Bull-fueled imaginations of dungeon masters the world over. Enter Spelljammer: a D&D universe that sought to unite all those disparate worlds by having them be literally planets in a galaxy that one could travel via magical starships (the titular spelljammers.)

The game makes the most of the setting, taking hints from the Sid Meiers game Pirates! You pick a class and race, hop aboard a magical spaceship, and travel the worlds, trading goods and boarding ships to get at the delicious loot inside. While you can battle ship-to-ship with cannons and magical spells, it’s way more fun to just crash into your enemy, board their vessel, and slaughter everyone inside like a true buccaneer. The game’s graphics and UI have certainly aged poorly, but once you get used to things, it’s a solid title with a lot to offer.

Pirates of Realmspace is one of the only games set within this magical sci-fi mashup universe so far, which is a real shame. After all, any Deep Rock Galactic player can tell you that nothing is cooler than dwarves in space!

17. Dungeons and Dragons: Tower of Doom

With no character creation and side-scrolling combat that eschews the turn-based tactics the tabletop game is known for, it’s easy to think this is just some cynical attempt to cash in on the D&D property during the era of Arcade beat-em-ups. However, Tower of Doom is more than a cynical tie-in. The game goes to great lengths to capture the spirit of a D&D campaign.