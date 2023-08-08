Baldur’s Gate 3’s Sales Prove What RPG Fans Already Knew

Those early console pre-order figures may be the most impressive Baldur’s Gate 3 sales metric at the moment. After all, we could have reasonably guessed that Baldur’s Gate 3 was going to be successful among Baldur’s Gate fans, D&D fans, and the type of CRPG fans who typically buy such titles via Steam. Of course, quite a few of those gamers likely purchased Baldur’s Gate 3 during Early Access. The sales we’re seeing now suggest that Baldur’s Gate 3 has not only reached a much wider audience but is currently reaching users on platforms not typically associated with this specific kind of RPG.

Though I am again tempted to use the word “surprising” to describe these sales figures, I know there are quite a few RPG fans out there that aren’t entirely surprised by the game’s early success. After all, while Baldur’s Gate 3 has certainly exceeded sales expectations, its success so far has ultimately proven what genre fans already knew: people crave the kinds of RPG experiences that the modern gaming industry continues to deny them.

When I say that, I’m not just talking about games that are exactly like Baldur’s Gate 3. After all, the early Baldur’s Gate games were closer to critical darlings than mass market successes. Spiritually similar CRPGs that emphasize deep mechanics and D&D rulesets have also often struggled to reach wider audiences. Even Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Larian’s previous major game and one of the best examples of the CRPG genre) didn’t come close to matching Baldur’s Gate 3’s success so far. Truth be told, I also think that some people who buy into the early Baldur’s Gate 3 hype may discover that this game is simply not for them.

None of that really matters at the moment, though. What matters most are the phrases that tens of thousands of people are using to tag their positive reviews of Baldur’s Gate 3. “Story Rich,” “Choices Matter,” “Character Customization,”…those phrases not only speak to the things that people love about Baldur’s Gate 3 but to the things that this game is giving them that they’re struggling to find elsewhere.

Since the fall of BioWare and the decline in Bethesda’s production productivity, even so-called “casual” RPG fans have been starved for titles that emphasize some of the things that Baldur’s Gate 3 does so well. It’s not that we haven’t gotten games like that over the last 15 years or so (The Witcher 3 and the aforementioned Original Sin 2 leap to mind) but rather that they’ve been comparatively rare and frequently made by smaller studios that can’t quite match the production values that certain major RPG studios offered during their golden days.

Instead, many major modern studios have been teasing us with unsatisfying facsimiles of such experiences. More and more major games incorporate elements of RPGs in their games (skill trees, XP systems, parties), but they typically only pay lip service to what proper RPGs are designed to offer. They not only tease us with elements of a true RPG experience, but too many studios use the artificial depth those half-hearted genre elements provide to justify microtransactions and $70 price tags. Well, Baldur’s Gate 3 has no microtransactions, costs $60, and offers the kind of character, choice, and narrative-driven single-player role-playing experience (with optional multiplayer elements) that genre fans often dream of when they’re forced to close their eyes and pretend that loose approximations of such games are good enough.