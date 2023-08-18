Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Companions: Every Companion Ranked Worst to Best

5. Lae’zel

Some fans are going out of their way to say how much they do not like Lae’zel. While some feel that hate could be attributed to deeper personal issues (as well as the fact that players don’t seem to care for the Githyanki), I do understand why Lae’zel is so off-putting. In fact, her character is intended to be outwardly hostile and somewhat one-note at the start, and even her Fighter class can take some warming up to.

However, if you put the time into Lae’zel, you will be rewarded with one of the most interesting, surprising, and consistently rewarding companion narratives in the game. Yes, there’s a degree to which Lae’zel “opens up” over the course of the game, but her growth is as much about you coming to understand her complexities as it is about her changing based on her experiences with you and your party. Understanding who Lae’zel has been this entire time is one of the more rewarding companion experiences in the game.

Much like Baldur’s Gate 3 itself, learning to love and understand Lae’zel takes time and patience. If you’re willing to invest those things into her as a companion, you will be rewarded in ways you could not have seen coming.

4. Astarion

Astarion has a lot going for him. As a Rogue, he instantly grants your party access to a variety of useful skills and interactions (assuming you did not roll a Rogue for yourself, of course). While Rogues don’t reach their full combat potential until much later in the game (it’s arguably the class’ biggest weakness), you will get a ton of mileage out of Astarion in the early game and will regularly be able to rely on his class traits and other unique attributes.

Ultimately, though, Astarion’s best quality is being Astarion. Though he slides a bit closer to the “evil” side of the moral spectrum, Astarion is more into chaos and mischief than anything else. Furthermore, Astarion’s story is not only compelling, but it’s one of the few companion stories that are interesting right out of the gate rather than after you’ve invested considerable time into getting to know a character. Astarion’s story is never quite what you think it’s going to be, and I mean that in the best way possible.

While I know some will be turned off by the “high born” style of Astarion’s attitude (i.e. his more intentionally annoying qualities), I found his dialog, interactions, and major story moments to be consistently compelling and often entertaining. His voice actor is also outstanding.