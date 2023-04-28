Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Best and Worst Lightsaber Stances

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor expands upon Fallen Order in pretty much every way. More areas, more objectives, more characters…you get the picture. However, some of the best additions Survivor makes to Fallen Order are all the new lightsaber stances you get to play with.

Survivor is a fairly well-balanced game, which means that you will be able to make it through the game using the lightsaber stance you like best. However, my first playthrough of Survivor made it very clear that there are some lightsaber stances that simply perform better than the rest throughout the entirety of the adventure. That being the case, here’s a look at what each stance has to offer and which are the absolute best of the best.

How Do You Change Your Lightsaber Stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Before we get started with the rest of this breakdown, you should know that you can only have two lightsaber stances equipped at a time. To change your lightsaber stance, you’ll need to visit a Meditation Point and choose the “Stances” option. There, you will be able to set both your stances and swap between them at will from there.

The good news is that you can usually find a meditation point before many major fights in the game. As such, you will usually be able to swap your stances as needed for the fights that call for a particular kind of stance.