Why Force Unleashed Deserves to Be In the Star Wars Canon

The character isn’t universally beloved by the fandom, but he is compelling. Galen Marek’s story is one full of tragedy and redemption. As the apprentice to Darth Vader, he represents an interesting parallel to Anakin Skywalker’s own transformation. The inner turmoil he has surrounding the ideologies of the Sith makes him a truly compelling protagonist to play as, with his romance with the well-rounded Juno Eclipse bringing further dimensions to the character. The parallels to Anakin continue, with Star Wars’ poetry in full force, as Eclipse gets through to Marek in a way that Padmé simply couldn’t for Vader. For modern audiences, Marek proposes a juxtaposition to Ahsoka Tano too, providing a further reason to run back this story under the current continuity.

The player is made to feel truly invested in Marek’s final decision, after seeing the Light and Dark sides played out through his choices throughout the game. More than many other Star Wars character, Marek is genuinely affected by every individual that he meets, no matter which side of the Force they worship (an idea that the brilliant Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 also explored). That makes each interaction absolutely crucial for his development. The transformation of Marek’s clone in the sequel, to the assassin known as Starkiller, continues the parallels with Anakin Skywalker, and his own eventual absolution. He’s a truly cinematic character whose arc should play out on screen again for new fans.

It’s not just Marek, though. If done well, a reintroduced version of The Force Unleashed could strengthen many aspects of the current Star Wars canon.

How The Force Unleashed Could Enhance Current Star Wars Continuity

For Galen Marek to work in the current continuity and for The Force Unleashed to match what Lucasfilm is developing, there would have to be some significant changes. However, there are gaps in that continuity that would allow this story to fit perfectly and actually enhance the narrative.

The idea that Vader would take on a secret apprentice continues to be effective as well as an important part of the ongoing mythology. The parallels with Ahsoka write themselves and with the Sith Inquisitors hunting down Jedi, the work of Galen Marek could surely be masked by the ongoing threat of that institution. The name “Starkiller” has already been mentioned in the timeline as well, with the First Order commissioning Starkiller Base. It would be easy enough to describe that as a nod to the secretive assassin that served Vader so loyally, with the under-wraps nature of the base referencing how well the original Starkiller had been hidden from the galaxy. Plus, with The Mandalorian currently investigating whether Force abilities can be cloned, Marek might provide the perfect archetype to copy.

Current continuity could be further enhanced by The Force Unleased’s fascinating exploration of Star Wars lore via its supporting characters. Indeed, PROXY is a fantastic example. The prototype holodroid’s primary directive was to kill Marek. A cruel joke from Darth Vader himself, Marek’s best artificial friend was also intended to test him at every available opportunity. As a narrative structure its genius and holds great emotional weight. Star Wars could truly benefit from an arc such as this, and if the holodroid became a more common model, the tension within the galaxy would be enhanced. If the programming was to be applied to other droids, the audience would be kept on its toes, as to whether they were to become murderous at any second.