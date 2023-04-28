Jedi Survivor: Best Early Skills and Most Powerful Late Skills

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor offers multiple massive skill trees that really allow you to make some interesting character builds. That’s great, but the sheer amount of options available can lead to analysis paralysis. What you really want to know is “Which skills should you buy first” and “What are the most powerful skills in the game?”

So, those are the questions we’re here to answer. Just note that this guide is written under the assumption you’re playing on the best difficulty level for you. If you’re playing on a much easier difficulty level than you can handle, then you can pretty much pick up whatever skills you want.

Jedi Survivor: Best Skills to Unlock First

Here are the skills you should grab at the start of Survivor in the order that you should grab them:

Survival Skills