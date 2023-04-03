Jedi: Survivor Could Be the Best Star Wars Sequel In Years

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor carries all of the advantages and burdens that come with the Star Wars franchise these days. It has the franchise sights, it has the franchise sounds, and, most importantly, it has the franchise name that makes you stop and look at the game whereas the hundreds of other games released in a given year have to work so hard for that first glance. However, it also has to deal with the expectations and associations that come with that name. Specifically, it has to navigate the struggles of delivering a truly spectacular Star Wars sequel.

Ever since Empire Strikes Back, the Star Wars franchise has struggled a bit with sequels. It’s a little hard to define a sequel in such a sprawling franchise that is often broken down into trilogies, but we’re essentially talking about direct follow-ups to a new narrative in the Star Wars universe. The Phantom Menace, to a degree, but certainly Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, and even pretty much the entire Star Wars sequel trilogy. Those sequels are certainly not universally considered to be “bad,” but there are degrees to which they are all burdened with the expectations set by Empire (and Return of the Jedi, to a slightly lesser extent). They didn’t necessarily deliver the kinds of definitive follow-ups and conclusions that the best sequels are often tasked with delivering.

Star Wars video games have fared better in terms of sequels (Jedi Knight 2 and Rogue Squadron 2 spring to mind), but they’re far from bulletproof, and they haven’t been very good lately. Force Unleashed 2, 2017’s Battlefront 2…even KOTOR 2 was infamously rushed to release. Put it all together, and you start to see why many of the best recent Star Wars stories kind of go off in their own direction.

So when I tell you that I walked away from a recent hands-on demo of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor thinking “I haven’t experienced a Star Wars sequel that good in a long time,” I don’t expect that to mean much on its own. However, you should know that Jedi: Survivor feels like that rare Empire-quality sequel that is bigger, better, and yet, perfectly representative of the spirit, excitement, and ideas of the thing that came before it.