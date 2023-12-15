The Last of Us’ Brilliant Factions Multiplayer Died for Nothing

For those who don’t know, the original version of The Last of Us (which launched on PS3 in 2013) included an online multiplayer mode called Factions. As the name suggests, Factions saw up to eight players collaborate with their teammates and compete against their enemies across various objective-based game types. At a glance, the mode may have looked like yet another pack-in multiplayer mode not dissimilar to the fun (but largely forgettable) competitive multiplayer in the Uncharted games.

What made Factions special, though, were all the ways the mode was designed to take advantage of The Last of Us‘ unique universe. Yes, you ultimately needed to kill the enemy team, but novel gameplay mechanics like resource gathering and interrogating enemy players for objective information made Factions feel not just true to The Last of Us but refreshingly different from nearly everything else out there.

Unfortunately, Factions never seemed to be able to find the audience it arguably deserved. There are reasons why we called it the most underrated multiplayer mode ever. Maybe it was the popular early perception that Factions was a tacked-on multiplayer option or perhaps Factions was just a little too different for its own good, but Factions’ dedicated and vocal fans never seemed to be able to convince enough people that one of the most impactful single-player titles ever also featured incredible multiplayer. However, there was always hope that a future version of Factions might garner the kind of widespread love and attention that always seemed to elude the original incarnation of that mode.

Those Factions faithful soon endured a series of heartbreaks. While Factions was ported to the PS4 version of The Last of Us, the game’s PS3 servers were shut down in 2019. Considering that the PS5 remake of The Last of Us did not feature an updated Factions mode (or any other version of that concept), the PS4 port of the game remains the only official way to access Factions as of the time of this writing. While that version of the game maintains a functional player count most of the time, it is obviously dwindling as time goes on.

There was also a time when Factions fans held on to the hope that The Last of Us Part 2 would feature an updated version of that mode. However, in 2019, Naughty Dog confirmed that That Last of Us Part 2 would not include any online multiplayer. As a consolation, the studio assured Factions fans that they will “eventually experience the fruits of our team’s online ambition” and that the team is “as big a fan of Factions as the rest of our community and are excited to share more when it’s ready.” It was later revealed that Naughty Dog’s statement was an early reference to the now-canceled The Last of Us Online project.

So after all this time, all those promises, and all of that potential, Factions fans are left with their memories and what community the mode’s PS4 servers still support. I suppose that isn’t technically nothing, but given how high hopes for a Factions successor once were (and how thoroughly they’ve been dashed since then), it almost feels like it would have been kinder for someone to say years ago that the mode was dead and simply never coming back.