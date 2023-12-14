The Most Underrated Games of 2023

One of the best things about modern gaming is the often astonishing number of worthwhile titles that a historically diverse collection of creators are releasing across an unprecedented number of distribution channels. One of the worst things about modern gaming is the crushing realization that you will likely never find the time to come close to playing even a notable percentage of those games. It’s a hard reality that leads to more and more exceptional games going largely overlooked.

As I’ve said in years past, the true tragedy of that situation isn’t the idea that you won’t be able to play all those games but rather the reality that you will likely miss out on that one game that is perfect for you. While it’s tragically impossible to share an adequate number of words about all the games you may have missed that you just might fall in love with, it’s an all-too-rare pleasure of the job to at least be able to shine a light on a few such experiences.

Also, for the purposes of this article, I did not include any games that made our Best Games of 2023 list. I also tried to focus on titles that weren’t receiving a large number of notable nominations in other “Best of” breakdowns and award shows.

Backpack Hero

Jaspel (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch)