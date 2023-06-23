Final Fantasy 16 Isn’t The RPG It Needs to Be

Like many of its RPG-like elements, Final Fantasy 16 only offers a begrudging nod to that seemingly simple concept. Your ability to influence the gameplay-related growth of Clive (the lead playable protagonist for most of Final Fantasy 16) is largely limited to your choice of Eikon abilities.

As you play through Final Fantasy 16’s story, you’ll eventually unlock seven (7 1/2, actually) Eikon grids, each of which contains multiple abilities related to that entity. By spending Ability Points on those grids, you can unlock and upgrade those abilities. Ultimately, though, you are limited to choosing three Eikon forms and six main Eikon abilities. You can mix and match those abilities as you see fit (and the game’s generous refund system lets you freely experiment with various combinations), but that’s pretty much the extent of your ability to convert your experience points into gameplay-altering character traits.

One of the big problems with that system, though, is that those abilities do not really alter the gameplay nearly as much as they should. The vast majority of the game’s abilities fall into one of three categories: damage attacks, stagger attacks, and defensive maneuvers. Some abilities take a little from two or three of those categories, but only a couple of late-game abilities offer truly unique mechanics. While it’s nice that the game lets you mix and match those abilities so easily, creating truly compelling combos soon proves to be much more difficult.

Most major fights in the game see you inflict as much Stagger damage as possible to stun the boss before going all-in with your more powerful damage-dealing abilities. All the while, you’ll weave in a few basic strikes to reduce your cooldowns while dodging more powerful incoming blows. For as intense and visually stunning as those fights often are, they soon suffer from the combat system’s disconnect from even basic RPG elements.

The damage you deal and the ways you deal it rarely feel connected to the ways you’ve chosen to build your character or even the ways you’ve mechanically improved through your own combat experience. Many of Final Fantasy 16’s fights feel choreographed to offer a specific kind of experience, and it sometimes feels like the game is trying to ensure that you do not do anything to disrupt the intended flow and pacing of that experience. Maybe that’s why the game’s most memorable fights (the epic Eikon vs. Eikon encounters) are also its most blatantly choreographed. They’re the moments of the game that aren’t even trying to sell you on the idea that what you playing is a traditional RPG in any kind of way.

Similarly, you’ll reach a point in the game where your choice of Eikon abilities will become pretty obvious. Some of the late-game Eikon abilities you receive are so much more powerful than what came before that choosing not to use them would feel irresponsible. Furthermore, you can only unlock those abilities in a very specific order no matter what you do. That means that you don’t even get to explore the full depths of a fairly-limited character building system until very late in the game.