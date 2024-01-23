Palworld Controversy Explained: Why Pokémon Fans Are Calling For a Nintendo Lawsuit

Again, though, it should be noted that there is currently no substantial evidence that supports any claim that Pocketpair used generative AI technology to create Palworld. Not only does Steam now require studios to disclose their use of such technology, but Pocketpair’s CEO has since denied those allegations in a statement that also suggested that he and others who worked on the game have been receiving death threats over their alleged use of such technology and other stolen assets.

While it has no legal bearing on this situation, it’s also been interesting to see that some fans believe Palworld may have utilized some kind of generative AI technology but simply do not care. Though the support of such technology is often controversial, it’s proving to be especially controversial in the case of a game that is not just visually derivative of existing works but potentially plagiarized that work. If nothing else, Palworld is highlighting the growing divide between those pushing for the use of generative AI technology in video games and those who consider many increasingly popular uses of such technology to merely be advanced forms of plagiarism.

Palworld Has Been Accused of Promoting Animal Cruelty

While most of the major Palworld controversies involve the designs of its Pokémon-like creatures, one of the earliest controversies regarding the game actually revolved around how Palworld and its players treat those creatures.

You may have heard some describe Palworld as “Pokémon with guns,” which isn’t entirely accurate. Yes, the player character can eventually produce and use guns during combat, but very few of the Pals in the game wield such weapons themselves despite what some of Palworld’s promotional images would have you believe. Of course, that’s one of the questionable marketing tactics that helped trigger the greater debate about the game in the first place.

However, the conversation and controversies about Palworld’s violence don’t end there. While the actual in-game scenes of violence against other Pals are fairly tame (even though you’re often shooting them with a gun or beating them with a blunt object before capturing them), the way the game treats Pals as workers is stirring some discourse.

Putting your Pals to work at your base in Palworld requires you to be mindful of their physical and mental health. Pals can work themselves to exhaustion, and you often need to manage their health in order to ensure that they can continue to be productive.