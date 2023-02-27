The Most Valuable Generation VIII Pokémon Cards

This article is presented to you by:

With the release of the expansion set “Crown Zenith”, the Sword & Shield block of the Pokémon Trading Card Game has officially come to a close and just in time to celebrate National Pokémon Day on Feb. 27.

This collection of “Generation VIII” Pokémon cards began back in February 2020 and coincided with an era of renewed interest in the collectibles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, the Sword & Shield block would run for 17 sets of releases totaling nearly 3,000 unique cards.

Next up for the Pokémon Trading Card Game is the introduction of some new “Paldean” Pokémon as part of the series’ Generation IX of games. Before we welcome Sprigatito, Floragato, Fuecoco, and more from the Paldea region, though, let’s honor the Galar Pokemon who graced our binders and decks through a most turbulent time. What follows are the best, most valuable, and most interesting Sword & Shield Pokémon cards—all of which can be found on eBay.