Palworld: Best Base Pals For Every Work Suitability

One of the best things about Palworld is the way the game allows you to use your captured Pals for so much more than just combat and transportation. That mechanic encourages you to build a much larger roster of creatures and consider their potential in a wider variety of areas. Ultimately, though, most of your rostered and utilized Pals will end up performing one of several Work Suitability functions at your bases.

Since that aspect of the game can be a little overwhelming at first, here’s a breakdown of the various Work Suitability base functions in Palworld and which Pals are best equipped to perform them.

Palworld: What Are Base Pals?

As the name implies, “Base Pals” are Pals that you assign to work at the various crafting/gathering stations at your bases. They not only expedite those processes by allowing them to be completed while you’re away from your base, but they enable many of those functions in the first place. So while choosing the Pals you travel with is certainly important, choosing the right roster of Pals to work at your base is arguably the most important decision you’ll make in terms of actually getting things done.

So how do you choose the best base Pals? I’m glad you asked