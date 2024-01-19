Palworld Sales Figures Show How Desperate Pokémon Fans Are

Developer Pocketpair’s Palworld is taking over the gaming world. Despite only officially being released earlier today, Palworld is one of the most viewed games on Twitch and has almost 400,000 concurrent players on Steam as of the time of this writing. That already stunning player count is made all the more impressive by the fact that Palworld is also available on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass. That means that the actual number of people currently playing the game is significantly higher than that. In fact, Pocketpair recently revealed that over 1,000,000 people have played some version of the game just eight hours after its official launch, and that number will almost certainly shoot up as we head into the weekend.

Never heard of Palworld? Don’t be surprised. Until now, the game has been a relatively obscure project that has lingered in Early Access. However, there is a good chance you’ve heard Palworld referred to by the name that many of those on the internet have given it: “Pokémon with guns.”



Developer Pocketpair hasn’t exactly shied away from that title. Most of Palworld‘s promotional images feature some kind of Pokémon-like creature holding a gun, and much of Palworld‘s gameplay revolves around building a roster of those collectible creatures and utilizing their abilities. It’s flatteringly familiar, to say the least.

Despite initial appearances, though, Palworld is actually closer to an open-world survival game than a traditional Pokémon adventure. Most of your time in the game will be spent gathering resources, crafting items, and trying to stay alive in harsh environments. For that matter, few of the actual in-game creatures have guns, and most of the shooting in this game is instead done by the player.

But is Palworld a good game? Well, fans of survival titles like Rust and Ark: Survival Evolved will almost certainly love Palworld‘s use of similar genre mechanics. If those same fans happen to also love Pokémon, so much the better. Generally speaking, though, it does seem like many Palworld players are pleasantly surprised by both the quality and quantity of the game’s initial content offerings.