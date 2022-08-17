Why Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 3 Hasn’t Happened

BioWare’s KOTOR 3 Pitch

It’s no secret that BioWare wanted to move on to new, original projects after KOTOR. That’s why the studio developed Mass Effect and Obsidian took on KOTOR 2. But the years following the conclusion of its original sci-fi trilogy and its Game of the Year win for Dragon Age: Inquisition in 2014 were not kind to the studio. Despite attempts to expand the Mass Effect series beyond Commander Shepard and the Milky Way with 2017’s Andromeda, and the high-profile failure of live service loot shooter Anthem in 2019, BioWare hasn’t found the same success it enjoyed in the 2000s and early 2010s. Perhaps if the studio had instead been allowed to work on KOTOR 3, things would be different?

In 2017, Liam Robertson (one of the researchers for the lost games blog Unseen64) reported that EA’s BioWare Austin branch was prototyping either a KOTOR remake or a proper revival of the series, and this news was picked up by a Star Wars fansite called Star Wars Game Outpost. The only problem was that this wasn’t exactly accurate.

When Kotaku reached out to Robertson for clarification, he admitted he misunderstood the information. Games journalist Jason Schreier set the record straight: BioWare Austin had prototyped a KOTOR project, but the project was never green lit by Electronic Arts, which held the exclusive rights to develop Star Wars games at the time. Instead, most of the BioWare Austin moved on to help with the development of Anthem.

But this was just one of allegedly several attempts by BioWare to get a new KOTOR project going in the years since the release of The Sith Lords. Now that the Star Wars license has moved on from EA and other studios are trying their hand at KOTOR, BioWare may be out of chances.

The KOTOR Remakes That Never Were

Rumors regarding a potential KOTOR remaster or remake have floated around the internet forever. For a while, it even felt like a new rumor about the long-awaited KOTOR remake was popping up in forums or on social media on a yearly basis, only to be debunked later. That is until 2021, when Sony, Aspyr, and the newly revitalized Lucasfilm Games announced a real Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. At first, it seemed like a dream come true, considering Aspyr’s resume, which included ports of several classic Star Wars games, including both KOTOR installments, to modern platforms. Besides BioWare and Obsidian, who knew these games better than Aspyr? Then reality stepped in to crush gamers’ hopes.

In July, Bloomberg reported that Aspyr had put the KOTOR remake on hold. The game wasn’t delayed for a year or two; it was delayed indefinitely. While this isn’t the same as a game being canceled, it might very well devolve into that worst case scenario.