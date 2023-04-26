Why Jedi Survivor’s File Size Is So Big

Video game file sizes are ballooning at an incredible rate. Currently, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War holds the file size record at a whopping 250 GB. While few games come close to matching that earth-shattering requirement, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s massive file size is going to be a problem for many space-strapped gamers.

Early in April, EA revealed the PC version system requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Most of the hardware specs are reasonable save for the storage. According to the web page, Jedi: Survivor will take up 155 GB of space and also require an SSD. HDDs just won’t cut it. Console versions aren’t much better, as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions will allegedly require 134 GB and 148 GB, respectively. However, rumor has it the Xbox Series S version will only require around 45 GB. This revelation made millions of gamer voices cry out in terror. Unlike Alderaan, though, they’ve yet to stop. If anything, those voices have started demanding answers. Why is Jedi: Survivor‘s total file size so dang big?

Before we can answer why the game requires so much space, let’s debunk the obvious theory first. No, the game isn’t quite that big from an exploration standpoint. Jedi: Survivor isn’t an open-world title, and the game isn’t that long either. Our own reviewer says that the game is about 25-55 hours long (depending on what you want to do), and that seems to be the rough consensus. For context, the previous game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is about 17 to 30 hours long.

Moreover, file size doesn’t necessarily correlate with game size. Another recent title, Hogwarts Legacy, requires 85 GB on PC, 77 GB on Xbox Series X/S, and 107 GB on PS5. Not only is that game an open-world title, unlike Jedi: Survivor, but depending on what you do, Hogwarts Legacy can provide anywhere between 35 and 100 hours of content. So why does Jedi: Survivor require so much more system storage? Based on what we’ve seen and what’s been said, it’s all in the presentation.