Is Helldivers 2 Worth It? Solo Player Experience, Server Problems, and More

Helldivers 2 Is One of the Most Entertaining Co-Op Action Games Ever

To get to the arguable heart of the matter, Helldivers 2 is one the best co-op action games ever made. If you love games like Left 4 Dead, Warhammer: Vermintide, or even the Borderlands series, there is a good chance you will love Helldivers 2’s core gameplay. Like those games, it emphasizes the thrills of working together to overcome seemingly impossible odds with a little help from a large collection of weapons, special abilities, and good old-fashioned perseverance.

Direct comparisons to great games aside, one of the things that makes Helldivers 2 so special is how it adds layers of modern complexity to such a fundamentally classic gaming experience. Jumping into a planet filled with enemies that need to be eliminated with the heaviest weaponry imaginable is the kind of thing gamers have been enjoying since the arcade age. There is a primal pleasure to the Helldivers 2 experience that the game doesn’t dilute by piling on a bunch of modern gaming glut (more on that in a bit).

The complexity of that otherwise classic experience comes through the game’s difficulty. Helldivers 2 can be a punishingly difficult game. Dying often is an intended part of the game, and teammate respawns will not always be a reliable option. For that matter, your teammates can actively hinder your progress thanks to the game’s always-enabled Friendly Fire options. Yes, that means that your teammates can directly deal damage to you and will often do so thanks to the sheer chaos of the average mission. The only way to survive some of Helldiver 2‘s toughest missions is to work together, find the perfect loadout, and master the game’s mechanics.

While that level of difficulty will be offputting to some (especially if they don’t like relying on others), it ensures that every match remains thrilling. Between the countless variables that can play out between a party of four players in a given mission (and the game’s dynamic scenario adjustment technology), Helldivers 2‘s gameplay rarely falls into a rut. That thrill you feel when you first dive into the game is still there 30-40+ hours later. Your mileage may vary over a long enough period, but so far, Helldivers 2 dynamic depth and difficulty have allowed it to hold up in ways that we typically only see from competitive titles that inherently offer so many variables from match to match.

Though many have hesitated to call Helldivers 2 a live service game, I think that’s largely because of the stigma associated with that tag. When we hear “live service,” we typically think of grindy games filled with microtransactions that are meant to be treated like second jobs. It’s an earned stigma in most cases, but it is a stigma.

For the most part, Helldivers 2 avoids most of those negative associations. There are technically microtransactions in the game, though they are largely limited to more cosmetic options. Besides, it’s surprisingly easy to unlock “premium” items by playing a game that is often incredibly enjoyable in the first place.