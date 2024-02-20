Upcoming PS5 Games You Need to Play
From Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to Star Wars: Outlaws, here's a list of noteworthy games that PS5 owners should definitely check out this year.
With changing release dates, surprise announcements, and an ever-fluid development landscape, it can be a challenge to keep track of every single video game coming out in a given year. 2024 may not have titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 or Spider-Man 2 on the horizon, and Sony has confirmed it won’t be releasing any new installments from its major franchises before 2025, but there are still plenty of noteworthy games coming to the PS5 that are worth checking out in the coming months.
To help keep things straight, we’ve put together a handy little guide here of the upcoming games that PS5 owners should keep an eye on in 2024.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Square Enix – Feb. 28
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second game of a planned three-game remake of the classic RPG, while also expanding further the story of the original. Even if you’ve never played Final Fantasy before, and are confused or intimidates about where to start, these two Final Fantasy VII remakes are as good a place as any to start diving into this world.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth continues the story of ex-soldier Cloud Strife and his comrades as they flee Midgar in pursuit of Sephiroth, another former soldier who seeks to change destiny and rule the planet. As with Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth is meant to evolve the story that long-time fans of the series are know and love to create something that also feels new and unexpected. If the reception to Final Fantasy VII Remake is any indication, this PS5 exclusive is bound to be a great experience for newcomers and superfans alike.
Alone in the Dark
THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive – March 20
David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) star as the playable protagonists of Alone in the Dark, a reimagining of the classic 1992 game of the same name. This survival horror game is set in the Gothic American south and follows Emily Hartwood (Comer) and private investigator Edward Carnby (Harbour) as they investigate Derceto Manor and the mysterious death of Emily’s uncle.
The original Alone in the Dark served as an influence for the first Resident Evil game from 1996, so if you’re a fan of Resident Evil and their recent remakes, then Alone in the Dark is the perfect game to add to your list. With monsters and lore inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro on board as a collaborator, this game certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s bound to be a fun, spooky time.
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Capcom – March 22
Twelve years after the release of the first game, Capcom is set to release a sequel to its expansive fantasy RPG Dragon’s Dogma. While Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set in a parallel world to the first game, fans of the original will be glad to see that much of the combat style remains the same. Where this game differs, however, is it’s stunning visuals, which have been upgraded using Capcom’s RE Engine, which is also responsible for the updated look of recent Resident Evil installments.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 follows the path of the Arisen, a character that the player gets to create and customize. With your Arisen’s chosen vocation, you can set forth on a journey shaped by your decisions and the party you create. While this game is single player, you get to recruit characters along the way known as Pawns to help the Arisen on their quest to slay a dragon and usurp the throne of the false Arisen.
Rise of the Ronin
Team Ninja – March 22
Rise of the Ronin is a PS5 exclusive set in 19th century Japan. This open-world action RPG allows the player to explore the cultural revolution of the “Bakumatsu” period of Japan through the eyes of their customizable ronin. As the player traverses the vast, historical landscape of Rise of the Ronin, the people they meet and choices they make can shape the course of history. This game is perfect for fans of historical epics and rich open worlds, as well as those who loved Ghost of Tsushima.
South Park: Snow Day!
THQ Nordic – March 26
The New Kid’s story continues in this collaboration between South Park Digital Studios and THQ Nordic. This time, a blizzard has blanketed the town of South Park and, most importantly, shut down school for the day. However, chaos quickly ensues as it often does in this small Colorado town, and Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and the New Kid (customizable player character) are forced to team up against the town’s warring factions and save the day.
Unlike previous South Park games in this series (The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole), South Park: Snow Day is fully rendered with 3D animation and, for the first time, features a co-op option with up to three friends or ally bots to help you take down enemies with ease.
Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Bungie Inc. – June 4
Destiny 2: The Final Shape is the final chapter of a years-long saga in the world of Destiny 2. This campaign is the end of the “Light and Darkness” saga, and is set to follow the player’s Guardian as they enter the Pale Heart of the Traveler, take down The Witness, and stop the Final Shape from ending all life in the universe. For Destiny 2 fans, this story has been seven years in the making, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to dive into this world if you just want a really solid fantasy shooter to sink your teeth into. The PvP modes alone are quite good.
Until Dawn Remaster
Supermassive Games – TBD
Nearly a decade after the original took the world by storm, the popular interactive horror game Until Dawn is returning, but this new version of the game is more than just a remaster. According to developers, Until Dawn has been entirely rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 and enhanced for the PS5. Using a broader cinematic tonal color palette and new perspectives, the goal was to take the story that people know and love and make it more “nuanced and emotional.”
This updated version of the game also includes a third-person camera, contextual character movement animations, and a brand new score by composer Mark Korven to help further immerse the player in the experience of this fateful night at Blackwood Mountain and the horrors that befall this young group of friends. This playable horror movie is a classic for a reason, so it will be interesting to see how much the story is enhanced by these changes.
Whether you’ve played this game a dozen times or are looking for a reason to dive into this world, this updated version of Until Dawn looks sure to be a terrifying time.
Star Wars: Outlaws
Ubisoft – TBD
Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Outlaws is the galaxy far, far away’s first open-world video game. Playing as outlaw and scoundrel Kay Vess, you get to explore both new and familiar planets across the galaxy, as Vess tries to start a new life for herself. As one of the most wanted criminals in the Outer Rim, Vess must fight, steal, and talk her way out of a variety of scenarios in order to gain the peace she so desperately craves.
Each planet has unique landscapes, rewards, and adventures for Vess to encounter as the player shapes her journey. Gameplay allows for a variety of travel methods along her journey, including speeders and even the ability to pilot Vess’s ship The Trailblazer.
The expectations are high for Outlaws as a brand-new Star Wars franchise, but there’s certainly a lot of potential here, and we can’t wait to spend hours exploring all of its planets.