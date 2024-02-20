Upcoming PS5 Games You Need to Play

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth continues the story of ex-soldier Cloud Strife and his comrades as they flee Midgar in pursuit of Sephiroth, another former soldier who seeks to change destiny and rule the planet. As with Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth is meant to evolve the story that long-time fans of the series are know and love to create something that also feels new and unexpected. If the reception to Final Fantasy VII Remake is any indication, this PS5 exclusive is bound to be a great experience for newcomers and superfans alike.

Alone in the Dark

THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive – March 20

David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) star as the playable protagonists of Alone in the Dark, a reimagining of the classic 1992 game of the same name. This survival horror game is set in the Gothic American south and follows Emily Hartwood (Comer) and private investigator Edward Carnby (Harbour) as they investigate Derceto Manor and the mysterious death of Emily’s uncle.

The original Alone in the Dark served as an influence for the first Resident Evil game from 1996, so if you’re a fan of Resident Evil and their recent remakes, then Alone in the Dark is the perfect game to add to your list. With monsters and lore inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro on board as a collaborator, this game certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s bound to be a fun, spooky time.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Capcom – March 22

Twelve years after the release of the first game, Capcom is set to release a sequel to its expansive fantasy RPG Dragon’s Dogma. While Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set in a parallel world to the first game, fans of the original will be glad to see that much of the combat style remains the same. Where this game differs, however, is it’s stunning visuals, which have been upgraded using Capcom’s RE Engine, which is also responsible for the updated look of recent Resident Evil installments.