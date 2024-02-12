Best Helldivers 2 Stratagems For the Early and Late Game

Surviving in Helldivers 2 requires quick reflexes, effective communication, and often flawless teamwork. More often than not, though, surviving in Helldivers 2 requires you to do all of those things while effectively utilizing the best Stratagems.

Helldivers 2‘s Stratagems are essentially the game’s version of spells or special abilities. They are powerful loadout accessories that, once unlocked, can be used in combat by pressing the correct button input sequence. In most cases, the best Stratagems will be determined by the specific situation you’re in and which Stratagems your team is using. That means that you will want to familiarize yourself with most Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and constantly reconsider your loadout.

Even still, there are some Stratagems in Helldivers 2 that simply stand apart from the rest. Whatever stage of the game you’re in, here are some of the absolute best Stratagems in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: Best Early Game Stratagems

For the purposes of this article “Early Game’ Stratagemes in Helldivers 2 are Stratagems that you can acquire between Level 1-10. These rankings (and their upgrades) will help you survive that part of the game, and you’ll end up using most of them well beyond that point.