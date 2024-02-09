Helldivers 2 Multiplayer Explained: How to Play With Friends and Random Players

While the original Helldivers was an incredible game, Helldivers 2 is already shaping up to be an across-the-board improvement and one of 2024’s best multiplayer experiences. Of course, the game’s exceptional multiplayer won’t mean much if you’re not able to join those sessions in the first place.

The good news is that Helldivers 2‘s multiplayer options are both extensive and fairly easy to navigate. The bad news is that they come with a couple of wrinkles that can make joining them (and staying in them) more complicated than intended. That being the case, here is (hopefully) everything you need to know about getting in on the fun.

How Does Helldivers 2 Multiplayer Work?

Helldivers 2 is a third-person shooter that emphasizes co-op play. It allows up to four players to jump into a hostile environment and complete objectives while battling large armies of enemies. Once those objectives are completed, players must call in an extraction and survive a final wave of enemy attacks until the dropship arrives. From there, players will be able to acquire various ability and gear upgrades as well as swap elements of their current loadouts.

Aside from the intense and nearly constant combat, one of the things that makes Helldivers 2’s multiplayer so unique is its emphasis on “Stratagems” and other strategic combat options. Stratagems are essentially customizable RTS-like abilities that squads bring into combat. Survival in Helldivers 2 often means coordinating not just which Stratagems players bring into combat but where and when to deploy them. For that matter, players must also constantly communicate to coordinate their positions, load-outs, and currently available resources. Few co-op action titles demand communication and coordination quite like Helldivers 2.