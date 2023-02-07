Hogwarts Legacy: Every Spell In the Game
There are quite a few spells in Hogwarts Legacy, including some abilities that will surely generate a lot of debate.
Hogwarts Legacy is based on the Wizarding World universe created by J.K. Rowling. You can read more about Rowling’s history of transphobic remarks as well as find resources to support LGBTQ organizations here.
Hogwarts Legacy lets you make live out your Hogwarts fantasies, which means you’ll be slinging a lot of spells throughout your adventure. Actually, you’ll be using a somewhat surprising variety of spells in Hogwarts Legacy, including some that were not prominently featured in the Harry Potter books.
There are 31 usable spells in Hogwarts Legacy, and you’ll be relying on many of them throughout the game. From attack spells to utility abilities, here’s a rundown of every spell you can use in Hogwarts Legacy (with descriptions straight from the game).
Hogwarts Legacy: Every Essential Spell
As the name implies, Essential spells are available at pretty much all times (though some of them can only be used in certain situations).
Basic Cast
Deals minor damage to enemies and objects.
Revelio
Highlights a variety of useful and interactive targets in the world, including hidden objects, puzzle items, loot, enemies, and more.
Protego
Protects against a variety of attacks, including spell casts, weapon strikes, and more. Waiting to cast Protego until the last moment before an impact results in a Perfect Protego that damages melee attackers and reflects projectiles back, breaking the enemy shield.
Stupefy
Stuns enemies, making them easy targets for follow-up spells. It deals no direct damage, but stunned enemies take extra damage, indicated by gold numbers. It also breaks enemy Shield Charms (except on Hard difficulty).
Petrificus Totalus
Powerful enough to bind most enemies permanently, but more dangerous foes will only take some damage and then quickly break free from the effect.
Alohomora
Grants access to a variety of locked rooms and containers throughout the world, but requires magical prowess to perform successfully.
Ancient Magic
When at least one segment of your Ancient Magic Meter is full, you can cast devastating Ancient Magic attacks that deal massive damage and break Shield Charms.
Ancient Magic Throw
Summons and then throws special environmental objects at the targeted enemy. Particularly useful for breaking through Shield Charms.
Hogwarts Legacy: Every Control Spell
Control spells allow you to manipulate people and things in ways that help you solve puzzles, defeat tougher enemies, and occasionally cause a little mischief.
Arresto Momentum
Slows both objects and enemies, giving you extra time to plan your next move
Glacius
Freezes enemies, increasing the damage they take from follow-up attacks.
Levioso
Levitates objects and enemies. Useful for solving puzzles and surprising enemies alike.
Transformation
Transforms objects and enemies into alternate forms, whether puzzle solutions or harmless knickknacks.
Hogwarts Legacy: Every Force Spell
Force spells are combat-focused abilities typically used to break an enemy’s guard and gain an advantage during special encounters. Some are necessary while others offer an extra layer of strategy.
Flipendo
Flips objects and enemies upwards and backwards. With its short cooldown, it is excellent for setting up and extending juggles. Its ability to flip objects instantly is useful for solving puzzles and exploiting certain enemies’ weaknesses.
Descendo
Deals no direct damage, but objects and enemies that are slammed to the ground will suffer considerable impact damage. Airborne enemies will take even greater damage hitting the ground.
Depulso
Repels many types of objects and enemies with considerable force. Although it deals no direct damage to foes, enemies and objects alike can be launched into each other with destructive results. Also useful for pushing and spinning objects for a variety of purposes.
Accio
Summons a variety of objects and enemies to close range. Certain magical and heavy objects require sustained effort to pull close. When a summoned object reaches you, you will automatically cast Wingardium Leviosa to continue levitating and controlling it without the need for additional button inputs.
Hogwarts Legacy: Every Damage Spell
Damage spells are certainly the most basic spells in Hogwarts Legacy. They allow you to gain considerable advantages during combat and sometimes win a fight outright when used correctly.
Confringo
A long-range bolt that deals damage on impact. Enemies hit with fire-based attacks will continue to take damage for a few seconds, during which time collisions will result in incendiary bursts.
Diffindo
Slashes objects and enemies from afar dealing considerable damage.
Expelliarumus
Disarms wands and weapons from most enemies who wield them. Also deals damage to all enemies, even if they do not carry a weapon.
Bombarda
Deals heavy damage on impact, accompanied by an explosion that can destroy heavy obstacles and hit surrounding enemies.
Incendio
Its range is short and requires you to be close to the target. This spell deals significant damage and lights certain objects on fire. Enemies hit with fire-based attacks will continue to take damage for a few seconds, during which time collisions will result in incendiary bursts.
Hogwarts Legacy: Every Utility Spell
Utility spells are a bit like Essential spells in that they are usually used to help you overcome challenges you find in the world. However, some of these spells can also be used in combat situations.
Disillusionment
Causes you to blend into your surroundings, making it more difficult for others to perceive you. Perfect for sneaking or approaching enemies undetected to be able to cast Petrificus Totalus.
Lumos
Allows you to see in dark areas or solve puzzles that require extra light.
Reparo
Allows you to quickly return certain damaged objects to their former states.
Wingardium Leviosa
Levitates and controls a movable object. Control its position with your movement and use the D-pad to fine-tune its distance and rotation. Wingardiaum Leviosa is automatically cast on objects summoned to you with Accio.
Hogwarts Legacy: Every Transfiguration Spell
Transfiguration spells are the only spells in the game that are limited to the Room of Requirement. you’ll use them to interact with the room’s unique features.
Conjuring
Conjures items into existence when cast within the Room of Requirement.
Altering
Alter the physical forms and features of items when cast within the Room of Requirement.
Evanesco
Vanishes items and returns moonstone when cast within the Room of Requirement.
Hogwarts Legacy: Every Unforgivable Curse
The most feared, hated, and evil types of magic in the Wizarding World, Unforgivable Curses are typically the tools of dark wizards. Hogwarts Legacy allows you to them without falling quite so deep into the dark side, though.
Imperio
Temporarily forces enemies to fight as if they were your companion. While under your control, they take reduced damage from other enemies to prolong their allegiance to you. Also curses the victim – and cursed enemies take extra damage.
Crucio
Causes most enemies to writhe in pain as they take damage over time. Also curses the victim – and cursed enemies take extra damage.
Avada Kedavra
Kills enemies instantly.