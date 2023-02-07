Hogwarts Legacy: Every Spell In the Game

Hogwarts Legacy is based on the Wizarding World universe created by J.K. Rowling. You can read more about Rowling’s history of transphobic remarks as well as find resources to support LGBTQ organizations here.

Hogwarts Legacy lets you make live out your Hogwarts fantasies, which means you’ll be slinging a lot of spells throughout your adventure. Actually, you’ll be using a somewhat surprising variety of spells in Hogwarts Legacy, including some that were not prominently featured in the Harry Potter books.

There are 31 usable spells in Hogwarts Legacy, and you’ll be relying on many of them throughout the game. From attack spells to utility abilities, here’s a rundown of every spell you can use in Hogwarts Legacy (with descriptions straight from the game).

Hogwarts Legacy: Every Essential Spell

As the name implies, Essential spells are available at pretty much all times (though some of them can only be used in certain situations).