Hogwarts Legacy: Every Unique House Quest
Every House has a unique quest in Hogwarts Legacy, and some of those quests are certainly better than others.
Hogwarts Legacy is based on the Wizarding World universe created by J.K. Rowling. You can read more about Rowling’s history of transphobic remarks as well as find resources to support LGBTQ organizations here.
Choosing your Hogwarts House in Hogwarts Legacy is one of the first major decisions the game asks you to make. While there are many reasons to pick one house over the others, some early players have already discovered that each House’s unique quest may be their biggest selling point.
Yes, each of the four Houses in Hogwarts Legacy offers a unique quest that is not available to those who choose one of the other Houses. While that probably sounds like a pretty big deal, it turns out that it’s not quite as substantial of a difference as you might think. Here’s a brief breakdown of each house’s unique quest.
The Richard Jackdaw Connection
Every unique House Quest in Hogwarts Legacy involves the ghost of a student named Richard Jackdaw. You’ll need Richard Jackdaw’s help to solve the mystery of a book you found in the Restricted Section of the library, but how you meet Jackdaw depends on which Hogwarts House you chose at the start of the game.
The Jackdaw encounter is part of the game’s main questline, so you can’t miss your House’s unique quest. The House Quests all pay out differently, but they ultimately all lead you to the same next part of the main story.
Hogwarts Legacy Gryffindor House Unique Quest: The Hunt for the Missing Pages
This quest sees you team up with Nearly Headless Nick (who is still a ghost in this game). Nick asks you to go down to the kitchens in order to get some rotten roast beef. On the way, you get to interact with the famous “painting of fruit” that leads to the kitchen area.
After you’ve acquired the roast beef, Nick takes you to a graveyard where you’ll encounter the Headless Hunt. You’ll need to find Richard Jackdaw’s head in the graveyard in order to summon Jackdaw’s ghost.
This is a very fun quest that includes some notable characters, locations, and events from the Harry Potter books. Anyone who appreciates the slightly scarier (or really just “spookier”) side of the Wizarding World will also prefer this mission to some of the others.
Hogwarts Legacy Hufflepuff House Unique Quest: Prisoner of Love
This quest requires you to speak to the portrait of Eldritch Diggory in the Hufflepuff common room. He tells you of the murder of Richard Jackdaw and how he suspects that the person who was convicted of the crime may not have actually been the murderer. He then asks for you to help a nearby former Auror solve this mystery once and for all.
With help from the Auror Helen Thistlewood, you travel to Azkaban prison in order to visit the prisoner Anne: Richard Jackdaw’s former love interest who was convicted of the crime. You soon learn the terrible truth of this case and have to report your findings to the ghost of Richard Jackdaw.
This is quite possibly the best House Quest in the game. Not only do you get to take a trip to Azkaban (though you sadly do not learn how to perform the Patronus charm), but this quest’s story is one of the darkest and most interesting in the entire game. The writers clearly wanted to give Hufflepuff some love.
Hogwarts Legacy Slytherin House Unique Quest: Scrope’s Last Hope
This quest actually begins when you discover a series of mysterious notes that reference an individual named Scrope. Follow the clues in the notes, and you’ll eventually meet Scrope: a house elf that asks you to acquire a Black family heirloom that he hopes to gift to the headmaster.
Your quest for the heirloom sees you enter a mysterious cave/dungeon filled with enemies and minor puzzles. There, you find the ghost of Richard Jackdaw, who has some bad news to share regarding the heirloom in question.
While this quest lacks the novelties and storytelling elements of the Gryffindor and Hufflepuff options, it does feature a little more traditional adventuring. It’s certainly the best option for fans of combat, and it’s a fine little quest in its own right.
Hogwarts Legacy Ravenclaw House Quest: Ollivander’s Heirloom
This quest sees you head to Olivander’s shop in Hogsmeade. There, Gerbold Ollivander informs you that he is looking for an ancient wand that was stolen from his shop. He suspects Richard Jackdaw was the thief, and he believes that you may find out more about the wand if you take a trip to the Owlery.
There, you’ll find a series of perches that contain pieces of statues. Combine the right pieces and find out where to place them, and you just might be able to discover what happened to that old wand.
To be blunt, this mission is pretty bad compared to the other House Quests. The Owlery isn’t a very exciting location, the puzzle is incredibly simple, and there isn’t much of a story to tell. It’s the worst House Quest by some distance.
Are There Any Other Unique House Quests in Hogwarts Legacy?
While much of Hogwarts Legacy is still being explored, it doesn’t appear there are any other unique House Quests in the game. While some sequences will play out slightly differently depending on which House you chose (mostly in the dialog), the quests above are the only ones you can “miss” depending on your House.