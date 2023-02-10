Hogwarts Legacy: Every Unique House Quest

The Jackdaw encounter is part of the game’s main questline, so you can’t miss your House’s unique quest. The House Quests all pay out differently, but they ultimately all lead you to the same next part of the main story.

Hogwarts Legacy Gryffindor House Unique Quest: The Hunt for the Missing Pages

This quest sees you team up with Nearly Headless Nick (who is still a ghost in this game). Nick asks you to go down to the kitchens in order to get some rotten roast beef. On the way, you get to interact with the famous “painting of fruit” that leads to the kitchen area.

After you’ve acquired the roast beef, Nick takes you to a graveyard where you’ll encounter the Headless Hunt. You’ll need to find Richard Jackdaw’s head in the graveyard in order to summon Jackdaw’s ghost.

This is a very fun quest that includes some notable characters, locations, and events from the Harry Potter books. Anyone who appreciates the slightly scarier (or really just “spookier”) side of the Wizarding World will also prefer this mission to some of the others.

Hogwarts Legacy Hufflepuff House Unique Quest: Prisoner of Love

This quest requires you to speak to the portrait of Eldritch Diggory in the Hufflepuff common room. He tells you of the murder of Richard Jackdaw and how he suspects that the person who was convicted of the crime may not have actually been the murderer. He then asks for you to help a nearby former Auror solve this mystery once and for all.

With help from the Auror Helen Thistlewood, you travel to Azkaban prison in order to visit the prisoner Anne: Richard Jackdaw’s former love interest who was convicted of the crime. You soon learn the terrible truth of this case and have to report your findings to the ghost of Richard Jackdaw.