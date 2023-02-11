Hogwarts Legacy: How to Farm Gold and Earn Galleons Quickly

Thankfully, it’s surprisingly simple to open those chests once you learn their secret. All you need to do is cast the Disillusionment Charm (or use an Invisibility Potion) on yourself before you try to open them. That way, the chest’s eyeball won’t spot you as you approach. Once you acquire the Disillusionment Charm, you should be able to make an easy few thousand Galleons just off the Eyeball Chests you’ve encountered so far.

Sell Your Gear Early and Often

Early into your Hogwarts Legacy adventure, you may be a little wary of selling your old gear. After all, you may not have it equipped anymore, but you may still be using that item as part of your current look via the game’s Transmog system. Unless you want to be caught out in the world with a nightgown and a Fedora, you’ll probably be tempted to hold on to those pieces of gear.

However, the good news is that the game saves an item’s looks regardless of whether it’s still in your inventory. That means that you should sell every unused piece of equipment in your inventory as soon as you can and as often as you can. Legendary items obviously fetch the most Galleons (200 Galleons per Legendary piece), but you’d be surprised by how quickly even lesser pieces of gear add up. In the early part of the game, that excess gear really is your best source for the Galleons you’ll need to complete certain early quests.

Always Ask For Money From Quests

As you complete quests in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll occasionally see the option to ask NPCs for some extra money for your trouble. Noble hero that you are, you’ll be tempted to skip that option and consider your good deeds to be payment enough. However, you should always take the money.

There is no morality system in Hogwarts Legacy, so asking NPCs for extra money can only make you “feel” kind of guilty. If you turn down that money, though, then there is no way to make up for it via the path of nobility. That’s obviously kind of a mixed message, but the point is that you should always take the money (especially in the early parts of the game) and deal with the guilt of your decisions later. Otherwise, you’re making things much harder on yourself.

Hunt Down and Clear Out Enemy Camps

Unfortunately, questing and exploring the open world are not consistently good sources of Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy. You can occasionally make a little extra gold by completing those basic aspects of the game, but you’re going to struggle to make real money through most of those major parts of the base game.