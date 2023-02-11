Hogwarts Legacy: How to Farm Gold and Earn Galleons Quickly
Strapped for Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy? Here are some quick ways to earn some extra gold.
Gold (or Galleons) is a surprisingly important part of Hogwarts Legacy. There are even some main quests that you can’t progress through until you’ve acquired items that typically cost quite a few Galleons. To make matters worse, it’s not always easy to get your hands on extra Galleons when you need them. That’s why you’ll often want to spend a little extra time farming extra money whenever you can.
Whether you’re just trying to overcome a progression hurdle or you’re just trying to buy that new broom you’ve had your eyes on, here’s are some of the fastest ways to farm gold in Hogwarts Legacy.
Open Every Eyeball Chest
The game doesn’t outright tell you this, but those giant “Eyeball Chests” you see throughout the Hogwarts Legacy are actually filled with Galleons. In fact, each one you open awards you with a whopping 500 Galleons. That makes them one of the absolute best sources for extra Galleons in the early part of the game. Given that the game offers almost no hints about how to open those chests, though, there’s a good chance you may not know just how valuable they actually are.
Thankfully, it’s surprisingly simple to open those chests once you learn their secret. All you need to do is cast the Disillusionment Charm (or use an Invisibility Potion) on yourself before you try to open them. That way, the chest’s eyeball won’t spot you as you approach. Once you acquire the Disillusionment Charm, you should be able to make an easy few thousand Galleons just off the Eyeball Chests you’ve encountered so far.
Sell Your Gear Early and Often
Early into your Hogwarts Legacy adventure, you may be a little wary of selling your old gear. After all, you may not have it equipped anymore, but you may still be using that item as part of your current look via the game’s Transmog system. Unless you want to be caught out in the world with a nightgown and a Fedora, you’ll probably be tempted to hold on to those pieces of gear.
However, the good news is that the game saves an item’s looks regardless of whether it’s still in your inventory. That means that you should sell every unused piece of equipment in your inventory as soon as you can and as often as you can. Legendary items obviously fetch the most Galleons (200 Galleons per Legendary piece), but you’d be surprised by how quickly even lesser pieces of gear add up. In the early part of the game, that excess gear really is your best source for the Galleons you’ll need to complete certain early quests.
Always Ask For Money From Quests
As you complete quests in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll occasionally see the option to ask NPCs for some extra money for your trouble. Noble hero that you are, you’ll be tempted to skip that option and consider your good deeds to be payment enough. However, you should always take the money.
There is no morality system in Hogwarts Legacy, so asking NPCs for extra money can only make you “feel” kind of guilty. If you turn down that money, though, then there is no way to make up for it via the path of nobility. That’s obviously kind of a mixed message, but the point is that you should always take the money (especially in the early parts of the game) and deal with the guilt of your decisions later. Otherwise, you’re making things much harder on yourself.
Hunt Down and Clear Out Enemy Camps
Unfortunately, questing and exploring the open world are not consistently good sources of Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy. You can occasionally make a little extra gold by completing those basic aspects of the game, but you’re going to struggle to make real money through most of those major parts of the base game.
However, you can usually make some extra money by clearing out the camps of enemies that you find throughout the open world. Not only are those camps often filled with extra sacks of Galleons, but they’re a fairly reliable source for that extra gear you’ll want to sell in order to pick up that crucial extra early currency.
Magical Beasts and Where to Farm Them
There are many ways to earn extra Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy, but none of them come close to matching the money you can make from capturing and selling beasts.
Before you can take advantage of this ridiculously lucrative gold farming method, you’ll need to complete a main quest called “The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom”. That quest will reward you with an item called the Nab-Sack that allows you to capture beasts. While you can simply choose to raise those beasts in the Room of Requirement (a fun activity in and of itself), you can also sell those captured creatures at the Brood & Peck shop in Hogsmeade.
The reason the Brood & Peck shop is one of the best sources of gold in Hogwarts Legacy is that the shop’s owner will buy any beast for 120 Galleons. That means that even smaller creatures that roam the map in large packs can be sold for as much as the rarest creatures in the game. It’s a baffling design decision that arguably breaks the game’s otherwise reasonable economy.
One of the best beast-= farming spots that players have discovered so far is the Mooncalf Den located just west of the Quidditch field. You’ll find it here on the map:
Not only does that den always spawn eight Mooncalfs (which you can then sell for 960 Galleons), but you can easily get to it via the nearby Floo Powder travel point. That makes it that much easier to travel there and use the game’s time skip feature to reset the Mooncalf’s spawn point and continue this farm pretty much indefinitely. Spend an hour or so at this spot, and you’ll suddenly find yourself several thousand Galleons richer.
Alternatively, you could just use your broom to travel between the various beast-spawning locations indicated by the “paw” icon on your map. If you’re going to attempt that method, I highly recommend flying around the perimeter of the Forbidden Forest area (which includes the Mooncalf Den noted above). That area has a pretty tight concentration of spawn points, and its proximity to Hogsmeade makes it that much easier to sell your extra captured beasts en route to your next destination.
Once you’ve unlocked the ability to capture and sell beasts, there’s really no need to rely on any other farming method. You’ll still earn Galleons through the natural course of play, but you’ll always return to this method whenever you need some extra money.