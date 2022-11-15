God of War Ragnarok Shows the Power and Limits of the “Bigger” Sequel

For as good as great as Ragnarok’s storytelling is, though, those who try to see every bit of narrative this game has to offer may bump up against one of the biggest drawbacks of the sequel’s size…

God of War: Ragnarok’s Gameplay Bloat Can Be an Unfortunate Byproduct of Its Ambition

As we’ve previously discussed, God of War: Ragnarok is not an open-world game. Yet, in the grand tradition of the bigger sequel, it does offer more gameplay distractions and opportunities than its predecessor did. Ragnarok not only features more side missions, more collectibles, and more world navigation sequences than 2018’s God of War, but it allows you to access so many of those activities pretty much out of the gate.

That’s the biggest problem with Ragnarok’s size and running start. 2018’s God of War did an excellent job of gradually expanding the scope of the game as you played it. Deeper mechanics and new challenges were (mostly) introduced at pivotal moments that made them feel more closely connected to the main story. Because so many of those deeper gameplay mechanics (skill trees, equipment, side quests, etc.) were introduced at appropriate points in the story, they generally felt more significant and it was easier to feel more invested in the time you spent exploring them.

Because Ragnarok gives you so much more to do so much earlier in the game, some of those side activities can sometimes feel more like obligations than adventures you organically feel compelled to embark upon. Yes, many of those adventures are ultimately worth seeking out (some of this game’s side missions are some of the best I’ve seen in recent memory), but the early and middle parts of Ragnarok suffer from that bloat that you get with modern open-world games (even though the game doesn’t quite embrace that exact format).

That lingering obligation to complete yet another in a line of minor mini-map objectives is never as bad as it is in something like an Assassin’s Creed game, but compared to 2018’s God of War, Ragnarok sometimes tries a bit too hard to push and pull you in different directions when you really want to focus on the main narrative. At higher difficulty levels, you may even eventually find it necessary to pursue some of that side content in order to unlock the skills and gear needed to help overcome some of the tougher main story challenges.

That’s a design problem that plagues so many Triple-A games. With higher price tags and bigger budgets comes the general expectation of more content. Ideally, that content would simply give those who wish to get more out of the core adventure the opportunity to stay in this world a little longer. Yet, that side content is sometimes so tightly wrapped around the core adventure that even those who would prefer to ignore it will ultimately find themselves bumping up against it more than they may care to.