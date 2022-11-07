God of War Timeline Explained: How Every Game Is Connected

While searching for the Flame of Olympus, Kratos bumps into faces new and old, such as Hephaestus and the corpse of Persephone. Eventually, Kratos finds the Flame of Olympus and discovers it holds Pandora’s Box. The only way to douse the flame is with Hephaestus’ “daughter,” Pandora. Kratos doesn’t find her until he has waded through rivers of blood, killed most of Olympus’ pantheon, and retrieved a stone from the stomach of Cronos (long story). Kratos brings Pandora to the flame, but along the way, his fatherly instincts kick in, and he bonds with Pandora. We soon learn that Pandora can only destroy the Flame of Olympus by sacrificing herself. It turns out that Pandora is game to do so because of how Zeus treated Hephaestus. Zeus pleads with Kratos to not let Pandora douse the flames, and, for a moment, Kratos agrees with his father. Then Zeus botches his own message by telling Kratos to not fail as he failed his family, which triggers Kratos’ need for vengeance.

After Pandora kills the flame and herself, Kratos opens the box to claim the weapon. Unfortunately, the box is empty. Naturally, Kratos doesn’t let that detail stop him from killing Zeus (and Gaia for good measure). Once the deed is done, Athena returns and demands Kratos return the weapon from Pandora’s Box, and it takes her a few moments to realize he had it ever since the first God of War game. The weapon, as any Greek mythology buff will tell you, was hope, and it’s been inside Kratos. Unfortunately, this means that when Kratos opened the box, he let out the great evils it also housed, and they infected the gods of Olympus. In other words, Kratos unwittingly caused the events of God of War 2 and 3. Oops.

Undeterred, Athena demands her hope back, but Kratos has been burned by gods too many times to trust even her. So, he kills himself one final time to spread hope to the mortals. God of War 3 ends with Athena walking off, disappointed, followed by a post-credits scene where Kratos has seemingly recovered from death once again.

God of War (Release Date – 2018)

The 2018 God of War is a soft reboot that takes place an unknown number of years after God of War 3. Kratos has left Greece and its gods behind and found himself in the Norse lands of Midgard (not to be confused with Final Fantasy 7’s Midgar). Not only that, but he found a new wife, Faye, and had a son named Atreus with her. Unfortunately, Faye died before the game starts, so Kratos sets off to fulfill her final request and scatter her ashes from the top of the highest mountain in existence. Before he can do so, though, he is attacked by a mysterious man who can’t feel any pain. Kratos fends off the attacker but is soon forced to take Atreus with him on his journey.

Unlike previous entries, the narrative of God of War doesn’t revolve around Kratos’ need for vengeance. It instead focuses on his growing desire to be a good father to Atreus while also hiding the truth of his godly heritage from the boy. What results is a trek across several realms from Norse legend as Kratos and Atreus try to find a path to the land of the giants, Jötunheim. Along the way, they encounter some friendly faces, such as the dwarves Brok and Sindri and the goddess Freya.

Ultimately, Kratos and Atreus arrive at their destination, and they are all the stronger because of the journey they shared. Atreus grows and learns of the burdens that come with godhood, while Kratos finally makes peace with his bloody past. Naturally, the two have to kill a few Norse gods along the way, including the sons of Thor and that mysterious stranger, who we eventually learn is actually the son of Freya, Baldur.