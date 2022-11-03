Why the PS5 vs. Xbox Series X Generation Has Been So Disappointing

Still, it’s pretty easy for any rational person to keep things in perspective. Sony and Microsoft were right to take the steps needed to ensure that the next generation of gaming wouldn’t be forced on those (a group that includes developers and consumers) who weren’t ready to adopt it quite so quickly due to circumstances beyond their control. It’s been a disappointingly slow start for this generation of console gaming, and we’re really still waiting to see even previews of games that make most of us say “Yes, that is something that could only exist on next-gen hardware and it makes me excited to own or buy a PS5/Xbox Series X.” Even still, I’ll take major companies being somewhat reasonable over the greedy alternatives we’re all too familiar with.

The problem is that some of those major companies are starting to act less than reasonably. Sony has already raised the price of the PS5 in many major markets. Xbox representatives suggest they could raise some of their prices, even as they admit that their own next-gen output has been lacking so far. All the while, more and more major new releases are embracing a $70 MSRP despite the fact that the improvements that were supposed to justify those extra $10 have been marginal, or even absent, so far.

Yes, the start of this console generation has been slow and disappointing, but it’s the future that is starting to look especially bleak. It’s nearly unprecedented for console prices to suddenly go up during the middle of a hardware generation (even during previous times of extreme global economic struggles), but for next-gen hardware prices to go up while true next-gen software remains so elusive? At best, buying a new console now means investing in the idea that things are going to get better. Some of those who couldn’t invest during tough times now face the lingering prospect of paying even more, though.

Besides, what have we seen that should convince us the next generation of gaming is going to start feeling like the next generation of gaming anytime soon? 2023 is shaping up to be an exceptional year for new releases, but so many of the true next-gen exclusives coming out next year feel like they’re being gated behind next-gen hardware because it’s finally time to start pushing people to buy those consoles rather than because they represent the third year of that hardware’s potential.

In that sense, Sony and Microsoft didn’t necessarily spare us from that awkward time when we’re forced to buy next-gen hardware to play games that only utilize a fraction of that hardware’s potential; they simply delayed that always frustrating process.

Again, incredible circumstances obviously impacted the typical evolution of next-gen hardware and next-gen games until this point. The natural evolution of a next-gen life cycle has been thrown out of whack and will likely never get back on track. That’s certainly disappointing, but, like so many other aspects of post-lockdown life, what’s really disappointing is the idea that the rush to get us back to “normal” is going to be more important than taking what we should have learned from recent events to push for necessary changes.