God of War Ragnarok: Juicy Nokken Theories That Explain the Big Mystery

This article contains spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok.

God of War games liberally borrow from different mythologies. Back in the PlayStation 2 and 3 days, God of War wove together a world crafted from various Greek myths and legends, while the God of War soft reboot from 2018 and Ragnarok take stories and characters from Norse mythology. However, one mythology reference in the most recent entry has even Norse legend buffs confused.

Throughout God of War: Ragnarok, players once again receive aid from the Huldra Brothers, Brok and Sindri, and when it comes time to visit Alfheim, Sindri tags along to improve Kratos’ armor. This strikes Atreus as odd since Alfheim has been transformed into a vast desert and Sindri is a bit of a neat freak. He hates grime, blood, and sand — it’s coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere. However, Sindri is willing to brave the desert since Brok has been banned from Alfheim for teaching the Elves about something called a “Juicy Nokken.” The punchline is that Sindri is hesitant to even mention it, and when Atreus asks what a “Juicy Nokken” actually is, Kratos cuts Sindri off before the dwarf can elaborate. Atreus and players are left in the same boat: Wondering just what the Helheim is a “Juicy Nokken?”

A quick Google search should tell you that a Nokken (or Nøkken, Nixie, Nekker, or Neck, depending on what country you’re in) is a Germanic or Scandinavian water spirit. Essentially, Nokken are supposed to be shapeshifting river mermaids with a penchant for attracting people by playing music in a river — and then usually drowning them. Also, it’s not uncommon for Nokken to be naked. In other words, they sort of play the same role as the Sirens from Greek mythology, who use enchanting songs to lure sailors to their destruction.