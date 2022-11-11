God of War Ragnarok Ending Explained: What Happens to Kratos?

Who is Angrboda?

One of the first significant early events of Ragnarok’s extended “ending” occurs when Atreus visits the mythical realm of Ironwood and meets a young woman named Angrboda. Angrboda reveals that she is not only one of the Jötnar but that there are other Giants whose souls are still trapped in orbs hidden throughout the world.

Crucially, Angrboda also reveals that her mother was the one who crafted the prophecy that Kratos and Atreus saw at the end of the first game (the one which suggested that Kratos will die). Angrboda believes her role in that prophecy is to inform Atreus/Loki that he is destined to kill Kratos and aid Odin. The two strike up a pretty quick bond, though, which leaves Angrboda feeling confused about the extent of her involvement in the prophecy. More on that later.

Before they go their separate ways, Angrboda asks Atreus to keep what he knows about Ironwood and the prophecy to himself. Unfortunately, that means that Atreus must lie to Kratos about where he’s been. That lie (or withholding of information) creates even more tension between Kratos and Atreus. Again, that tension will come into play a bit later.

Why Does Atreus Agree to Help Odin?

Soon after Atreus return from Ironwood, he and Kratos are again attacked by Freya. The pair defeat Freya and agree to help her break the curse which binds her to Midgard.

On their new journey, Kratos and Freya actually meet Freya’s brother, Freyr, in Vanaheim. Their reunion is cut short by the appearance of the World Tree defender, Nidhogg. By defeating Nidhogg, Kratos is able to help break Odin’s curse and release Freya from her mystical imprisonment. In return, Freya agrees to help Kratos and Atreus defeat Odin.

Unfortunately, Atreus throws a bit of a wrench into that plan by telling Kratos and Freya that he has decided to seek out Odin and join forces with him in order to better understand what Odin’s plans are (and, perhaps, to fulfill that prophecy). Kratos is angered by Atreus’ decision, which leads to Atreus running away (and attacking Sindri on his way out for good measure).