God of War Ragnarok Cast: Every Character and Voice Actor

Kratos – Voiced by Christopher Judge

If you’re here, you probably know who Kratos is. The titular God of War (at least at one point) is trying to live out a new chapter of his life, but old demons and new gods keep trying to make him fall back on old ways that may just lead to his downfall.

Christopher Judge returns as Kratos after helping redefine the character in 2018’s God of War. Aside from absolutely killing it as Kratos, Judge has previously appeared in numerous video games and enjoyed a memorable run on Stargate SG-1 as Teal’c.

Atreus – Voiced by Sunny Suljic

Atreus ended up being one of the biggest surprises in 2018’s God of War. While he could have easily been the annoying child character who got in the way of our god-killing good time, Atreus soon proved to be the heart of a much different kind of God of War game. While he’s coming into his own in Ragnarok, he still depends on his dad to help guide him through the world.

Sunny Suljic returns as Atreus in Ragnarok, though you might not know it at first. Atreus feels (and sounds) much more mature in Ragnarok, though Suljic expertly handles the even more demanding role. You may also know Suljic from his performance as Bob Murphy in the tragically underrated The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Thor – Voiced by Ryan Hurst

Look, I probably don’t need to tell you much about Thor. Though the MCU obviously helped make Thor even more of a household name, the God of Thunder was obviously kind of a big deal long before that. While Ragnarok’s version of that character is slightly different from how you may be used to seeing him, Thor is still a force to be reckoned with in this game.

The brilliant Ryan Thurst portrays Thor in Ragnarok. Many of you may know him best for his memorable run on Sons of Anarchy as Opie, though he has also appeared in everything from Saving Private Ryan and We Were Soldiers to The Walking Dead and Bates Motel. The guy gets around.