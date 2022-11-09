God of War Ragnarok: How Long Does It Take to Beat the Game?

In the early days, God of War games were linear adventures. Each of those early titles funneled gamers down glorified corridors filled with enemies, punctuated by the occasional (and easily missable) side path. However, those games were focused more on spilling as much monster blood as possible over exploration. The God of War reboot changed the franchise’s formula with a semi-open world, and God of War Ragnarok continues that trend with action that should keep gamers entertained for months. How long does it take to actually beat the game, though?

Long story (and game) short, it will take most players around 30 hours to beat God of War Ragnarok. At the very least, it will take you about that long to see much of what the game has to offer. It took our gaming editor about 32 hours to complete the story and many of the game’s side quests the first time around on “standard” difficulty.

Sites such as Forbes and Eurogamer took around the same amount of time (30 and 35 hours on default difficulty, respectively) to beat much of the game. But what if you’re more interested in just completing the campaign over exploring every piece of side content? Well, Forbes estimates that will only require a 20-hour investment, but you will miss out on quite a few memorable encounters and rewards. Furthermore, certain boss fights and puzzles may take you longer to overcome than others, so that number could shoot up a bit if you suddenly get stuck on one of the game’s mandatory challenges.

Like the God of War reboot before it, God of War Ragnarök has plenty of post-campaign content to keep players going after the credits roll. Gamers can pick up artifacts, read stone markers, and solve puzzle chests they missed. Forbes claimed that anyone who wants to see everything Ragnarök has to offer will spend around 40-45 hours in total, while Eurogamer placed their estimate between 50 and 60 hours. Either way, anyone who sticks around for the completionist lifestyle will receive a platinum trophy.