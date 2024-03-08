Former Xbox Boss Says We May Be Coming to The End of Console Gaming

“We were saying then, in 2007, is this the last console generation?” Moore reveals. “If you were thinking then of something that launched the mid-2000s, what does the end of the decade look like and how long the cycles were — usually five, six years — and what does it look like in five, six years? Are we going to need another?”

Competing devices aside, Moore mentions that a lack of meaningful hardware progress (and the rising costs of manufacturing that hardware) could make traditional consoles more trouble than it is worth.

“Are we ready to gird our loins financially for battle and all of the cost of development, silicon development?” asks Moore as he paints an uncomfortable image. “What is it that PS6 can do that PS5 can’t that would make people jump from PS5, or same with Xbox, same with Switch, right? God forbid it’s just incremental. And I think that the companies are also looking at that. What can we do to extend this life cycle?”

Moore’s suggestion that this issue could impact more than just Xbox in the near future is perhaps the most fascinating takeaway from this discussion.

“I think it’s a real serious question that’s being asked I’m sure in Tokyo, in Redmond, Washington, in Kyoto,” Moore says. “That’s what everybody’s working on right now, because when you start off that next generation, you’ve got to be ready to absorb billions of dollars in losses. And is the industry, given all the layoffs and everything we’re going through right now, is the industry ready for that?”

To be clear, Moore really is just asking questions and suggests other companies are probably just asking the same questions as they always do. Moore doesn’t imply that he has any specific knowledge of Xbox’s future plans, nor does he claim to know what PlayStation and Nintendo intend to do next.