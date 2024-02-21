Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Roundup: Release Date, Price, Launch Games, and More

The worst-kept secret in the video game industry is that Nintendo intends to launch a Switch successor sometime soon. When it comes to making sense of all of those Nintendo Switch 2 reports, though…well, things quickly get much more complicated. There are a ton of Nintendo Switch 2 rumors out there at the moment, and the legit/current ones often look just like the reports that are utter nonsense.

So, while I will emphasize now and throughout this article that there are so many things about Nintendo’s next console that remain unverified (including its very existence), here is a rundown of some of the most substantial rumors regarding Nintendo’s next console.

What Is the Nintendo Switch 2’s Name?

While we’ll be referring to Nintendo’s next console as the Nintendo Switch 2 for reasons I will get into shortly, we don’t know the console’s full official name as of this time. While there were some rumors that Nintendo may drop the Switch name entirely, no notable source has corroborated those reports at this time. Besides, it’s unlikely Nintendo will drop the highly successful Switch name so soon, and circumstantial information suggests a direct Switch successor is more likely.

The Nintendo Switch 2’s price is a bit of a mystery at the moment. Noted gaming industry and Nintendo analyst Dr. Serkan Toto previously suggested that Nintendo may be targeting a $400 price point for their next console. Historically, Nintendo has typically aimed for slightly lower hardware price points, and that figure would certainly make the Switch 2 cheaper than the PS5 and Xbox Series X at their launch (and, likely, Microsoft and Sony’s next hardware releases as well). Beyond that, it’s tough to speculate about the console’s price with reasonable certainty.