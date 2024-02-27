PlayStation Layoffs Lead to Cancellation of Long-Awaited Revival

Sony stunned the gaming industry by announcing that they have laid off around 900 PlayStation employees across various divisions and studios. While mass layoffs have become a disturbing trend in the video game industry over the last couple of years, the extent of these layoffs relative to PlayStation’s recent successes makes them especially jarring.

There is much to say about the human tragedy of these layoffs and what they mean for the gaming industry as a whole. To make a long story short, though, there is nothing positive of note to take away from this news. The video game industry appears to be heading for some dark times, and it’s unclear what the other side of that darkness looks like or how we get there.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, we also now know that these layoffs have negatively affected several PlayStation projects including the long-awaited revival of the Twisted Metal franchise.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier recently confirmed that the layoffs that impacted PlayStation developer Firesprite have led to the cancellation of the Twisted Metal game Firesprite was working on. While Schreier also stated that the Twisted Metal game in question was still in the concept phase and hadn’t yet been greenlit, PlayStation appears to be moving on from that project at this time. It’s unclear if there is any chance of another studio picking up the pieces of that project (or starting their own revival).