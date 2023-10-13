Every Activision Blizzard Franchise and Studio Now Owned by Xbox

As of today, October 13, 2023, Microsoft has officially completed its nearly $70 billion acquisition of publisher Activision Blizzard. Though the two sides reportedly agreed to an acquisition way back in January 2022, the deal has been modified, scrutinized, and debated by a number of regulatory bodies (not to mention other gamers) since then. Following an exhaustive process that required the Microsoft team to make quite a few concessions, the deal is finally complete.

There is so much to say about this deal, and we hope to be able to share much of that information with you in the coming days and weeks. However, you’re not alone if the first question that popped into your mind is “What games and franchises do Microsoft and Xbox now control as part of the Activision Blizzard deal?

The full answer to that question is long and complicated. As noted above, there are a number of provisions that have already impacted the specifics of this deal, and there is also no way to know exactly what will happen next. Layoffs, closures, sales, and similar business maneuvers will almost certainly impact the final contents of Xbox’s expanded war chest. Furthermore, a series of creative and business decisions will likely impact what exactly happens to many of the games, franchises, and studios included in this deal. Some will become exclusive to Xbox, some will still be available to all, and many will almost certainly come to Game Pass.

That being said, we at least know enough about this deal at this moment to give you an idea of why this is the biggest acquisition in gaming history in terms of both the money and time that went into it and what Microsoft actually bought at the end of the day.