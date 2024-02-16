All the Rumored Xbox Games Coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch

Two of these games, Sea of Thieves and Grounded, match Spencer’s comments about wanting to find ways to continue growing “community-driven” titles on new platforms, while Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment are smaller single-player games that have very likely already peaked in terms of playercount on Xbox. When asked by The Verge whether Xbox had future plans for any other exclusives to go third-party, Spencer answered, “We’re focused on these four games and learning from the experience. We don’t have work going on, on other franchises.”

Unsurprisingly, Spencer also took the time to reassure fans that neither Starfield nor Indiana Jones were being planned for third-party releases in the near future, although the executive stopped short of saying they would never release on other platforms when asked the same question by The Verge:

Xbox chief Phil Spencer doesn't rule out Starfield and Indiana Jones coming to PS5. "I don't think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform." Full interview here: https://t.co/EouWdu1LO3 pic.twitter.com/FrJLDLWrod — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 15, 2024

“I don’t think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform,” Spencer said. “But I don’t want to create a false expectation on those other platforms that this is somehow the first four to get over the dam and then the dam’s going to open and that everything else is coming, that’s not the plan today. I also don’t want to mislead customers on those other platforms. We’re launching these four games, and we’re excited about it. We’re excited about the announce and everything else, but we’ll see what happens for our business.”

Spencer said that it was possible more Xbox exclusives could go to PlayStation and Nintendo platforms if the first four ports are successful. Asked why these specific four titles were chosen for this new strategy, he said, “These are games that originally launched on Xbox. They were Xbox-branded games and we want to see what happens, because going and doing the development work to bring them to new platforms is real work. We want to make sure that the return makes sense. We want to make sure the audience that’s there has an appetite, maybe they don’t.”

Why Xbox Is Sending Exclusives to PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Obviously, the biggest reasons why Xbox is shifting its exclusives strategy have to do with the state of its gaming business. While Microsoft Gaming is now an even bigger behemoth in the industry after acquiring Activison Blizzard and all the Call of Duty and Candy Crush mobile games that come with it, Series X/S sales and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions have lagged in recent months. Xbox seems to think it can make up for the downturn in other parts of the business with its massive library of games and franchises.

If the rumors are true, it makes a bit of sense that Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment have been chosen for this new strategy. Online multiplayer games like Sea of Thieves depend on a dedicated playerbase to thrive and continue to grow. Finding ways to get new players involved (and buying things in-game) seems like the right move for the long-term health of a title that’s been out for six years and has likely reached its heights on Xbox platforms. Of course, time will tell whether the PlayStation crowd will take to a game that released so long ago.