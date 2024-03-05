Upcoming Xbox Series X Games You Need to Play
From Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 to Avowed, here are some noteworthy games that Xbox owners should check out this year
Owners of the Xbox Series X/S have a lot to look forward to this year between sequels to the Hellblade and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series, the first Star Wars open-world game, the long-awaited final chapter to Destiny 2‘s long-running main saga, and so much more. There are so many new and familiar worlds to explore this year from galaxies far, far away to mythological Africa, Iceland, and China to fantasy realms full of magic and wonder.
To help keep things straight, we’ve put together a handy guide of upcoming games that Xbox owners should definitely keep an eye on in 2024.
Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
Aspyr – March 14
The classic games Star Wars: Battlefront I and II are coming to the Xbox Series X and S this spring with new maps and levels for players to explore as well as new playable characters like Asajj Ventress and Kit Fisto. With the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, players will also have access to both games’ campaign and multiplayer modes. As with the original versions, gameplay consists of battles with different objectives on various planets throughout the Star Wars galaxy, including iconic fights from the Prequel and Original Trilogies. Not only do you get two games in one with this bundle, but Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is great for anyone looking for a classic co-op fighting game, even if you aren’t a nostalgic Star Wars fan.
Alone in the Dark
THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive – March 20
David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) star as the playable protagonists of Alone in the Dark, a reimagining of the classic 1992 game of the same name. This survival horror game is set in the Gothic American south and follows Emily Hartwood (Comer) and private investigator Edward Carnby (Harbour) as they investigate Derceto Manor and the mysterious death of Emily’s uncle.
The original Alone in the Dark was a big influence on the first Resident Evil game from 1996, so if you’re a fan of Resident Evil and their recent remakes, then Alone in the Dark is the perfect game to add to your list. With monsters and lore inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, this game certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s bound to be a fun, spooky time.
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Capcom – March 22
Twelve years after the release of the first game, Capcom is set to release a sequel to its expansive fantasy RPG Dragon’s Dogma. While Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set in a parallel world to the first game, fans of the original will be glad to see that much of the combat style remains the same. Where this game differs, however, is it’s stunning visuals, which have been upgraded using Capcom’s RE Engine, which is also responsible for the updated look of recent Resident Evil installments.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 follows the path of the Arisen, a character that the player gets to create and customize. With your Arisen’s chosen vocation, you can set forth on a journey shaped by your decisions and the party you create. While this game is single player, you get to recruit characters along the way known as Pawns to help the Arisen on their quest to slay a dragon and usurp the throne of the false Arisen.
South Park: Snow Day!
THQ Nordic – March 26
The New Kid’s story continues in this collaboration between South Park Digital Studios and THQ Nordic. This time, a blizzard has blanketed the town of South Park and, most importantly, shut down school for the day. However, chaos quickly ensues as it often does in this small Colorado town, and Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and the New Kid (customizable player character) are forced to team up against the town’s warring factions and save the day.
Unlike previous South Park games in this series (The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole), South Park: Snow Day is fully rendered with 3D animation and, for the first time, features a co-op option with up to three friends or ally bots to help you take down enemies with ease.
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Surgent Studios and Electronic Arts – April 23
This Metroidvania style game follows Zau, a Warrior Shaman who sets off on a journey to bring back his father by helping the God of Death, Kalunga, obtain the spirits of three monsters. As Zau, the player channels the energy of the sun and the moon to take on these monsters as well as other spirits and creatures in this mystical realm. Inspired by Bantu tales and creator Abubakar Salim’s own struggles with grief, Tales of Kenzera: Zau is a story of love and loss that also happens to have some incredibly fun looking gameplay.
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Ninja Theory – May 21
A sequel to Ninja Theory’s hit action-adventure game from 2017, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 continues the story of Celtic warrior Senua as she traverses a dark fantasy reimagining of Viking-era Iceland. Though Senua was unsuccessful in her original quest of bringing her dead love Dillion back from the dead, she has since learned to embrace her unique abilities and has begun to overcome the darkness caused by past trauma. In the next chapter of her journey, Senua is set on fighting darkness in the world and within herself, and saving others from tyrannical forces.
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will carry over gameplay elements from its predecessor like permadeath, puzzles, and using the environments to explore Senua’s mental state as she struggles with her psychosis. One major difference in this game, however, is that it will have a more dynamic and realistic fighting system than before, allowing the player to engage in some truly brutal and visceral combat.
Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Bungie Inc. – June 4
Destiny 2: The Final Shape is the final chapter of a years-long saga in the world of Destiny 2. This campaign is the end of the “Light and Darkness” saga, and is set to follow the player’s Guardian as they enter the Pale Heart of the Traveler, take down The Witness, and stop the Final Shape from ending all life in the universe. For Destiny 2 fans, this story has been seven years in the making, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to dive into this world if you just want a really solid fantasy shooter to sink your teeth into. The PvP modes alone are quite good.
Black Myth: Wukong
Game Science – Aug. 20
Based on the 16th century novel Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG with deep roots in Chinese mythology. As “The Destined One,” Sun Wukong, the player will go on a journey to uncover the secrets of immortality and confront their destiny. Built in Unreal Engine 5, Black Myth: Wukong features gorgeous scenery befitting the fantastical story that developer Game Science is telling. The combat in this game is rumored to be challenging, with a variety of formidable foes for Wukong to face off against throughout his journey, but has a lot to offer for fans of Soulslike games.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
GSC Game World – September 5
Set in an alternate version of Chernobyl, in the post-apocalyptic Exclusion Zone, S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl follows the player as they explore the Zone as a stalker, the name given to mercenaries and explorers who brave the Zone’s deadly anomalies and dangerous mutants in order to find treasure hidden within. A next-gen sequel to the popular PC games, this installment combines elements of first-person shooters, immersive sims, sci-fi and horror genres, and the realism of Unreal Engine 5 for the next big leap in the series.
Stepping into the role of the stalker, it’s up to the player to determine the fate of the Zone as they progress through a non-linear story arc. The Zone is an open-world filled with monstrous enemies and strange locations to explore. Even if you’ve never played a game in this franchise before, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl looks like a terrifyingly good time.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment – Sept. 9
A sequel to 2011’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, this video game once again follows Captain Titus, who has now been demoted to Lieutenant after the events of the first game caused him to be arrested and investigated for heresy. Set in the same world as the popular tabletop game Warhammer 40,000, Space Marine 2 takes place in the 42nd Millenium, where the Imperium of Man fights against the Tyranids (insect-like creatures) and the forces of Chaos across the galaxy as they try to reclaim worlds once lost to this alien race.
Combat in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a combination of third-person shooter and melee combat, and features an optional co-op multiplayer mode as Titus is accompanied by fellow Space Marines Chairon and Gadriel throughout his mission. For Warhammer fans, this game looks to be an exciting addition to this universe, but even if you know nothing about this world, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 generally looks like a fun solo or co-op militaristic fighting game.
Avowed
Obsidian Entertainment – TBD
Avowed is an action RPG set in the Living Lands of Eora, which was first introduced in Obsidian’s stellar Pillars of Eternity games. It’s a vast region encompassing a variety of landscapes, from lush forests to rocky deserts. The player begins the game as an envoy from the Aedyr Empire who is sent to the Living Lands to investigate rumors of a spreading plague and a secret so dangerous it could destroy everything.
The Envoy can use different combos of magic, melee weapons, and firearms to defeat dangerous enemies, and the choices they make affect the story. The player can also recruit various NPCs to join their party, up to two at a time, that can aid in accomplishing certain tasks. Though these companion NPCs unfortunately won’t be available for romancing or smooching, Avowed still looks like a world that will be easy to get lost in. Trailers have already teased the same level of great writing you’ve come to expect from any Obsidian RPG experience.
Star Wars: Outlaws
Ubisoft – TBD
Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Outlaws is the galaxy far, far away’s first open-world video game. Playing as outlaw and scoundrel Kay Vess, you get to explore both new and familiar planets across the galaxy, as Vess tries to start a new life for herself. As one of the most wanted criminals in the Outer Rim, Vess must fight, steal, and talk her way out of a variety of scenarios in order to gain the peace she so desperately craves.
Each planet has unique landscapes, rewards, and adventures for Vess to encounter as the player shapes her journey. Gameplay allows for a variety of travel methods along her journey, including speeders and even the ability to pilot Vess’s ship The Trailblazer.
The expectations are high for Outlaws as a brand-new Star Wars franchise, but there’s certainly a lot of potential here, and we can’t wait to spend hours exploring all of its planets.