Upcoming Xbox Series X Games You Need to Play

A sequel to Ninja Theory’s hit action-adventure game from 2017, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 continues the story of Celtic warrior Senua as she traverses a dark fantasy reimagining of Viking-era Iceland. Though Senua was unsuccessful in her original quest of bringing her dead love Dillion back from the dead, she has since learned to embrace her unique abilities and has begun to overcome the darkness caused by past trauma. In the next chapter of her journey, Senua is set on fighting darkness in the world and within herself, and saving others from tyrannical forces.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will carry over gameplay elements from its predecessor like permadeath, puzzles, and using the environments to explore Senua’s mental state as she struggles with her psychosis. One major difference in this game, however, is that it will have a more dynamic and realistic fighting system than before, allowing the player to engage in some truly brutal and visceral combat.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Bungie Inc. – June 4

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is the final chapter of a years-long saga in the world of Destiny 2. This campaign is the end of the “Light and Darkness” saga, and is set to follow the player’s Guardian as they enter the Pale Heart of the Traveler, take down The Witness, and stop the Final Shape from ending all life in the universe. For Destiny 2 fans, this story has been seven years in the making, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to dive into this world if you just want a really solid fantasy shooter to sink your teeth into. The PvP modes alone are quite good.

Black Myth: Wukong

Game Science – Aug. 20

Based on the 16th century novel Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG with deep roots in Chinese mythology. As “The Destined One,” Sun Wukong, the player will go on a journey to uncover the secrets of immortality and confront their destiny. Built in Unreal Engine 5, Black Myth: Wukong features gorgeous scenery befitting the fantastical story that developer Game Science is telling. The combat in this game is rumored to be challenging, with a variety of formidable foes for Wukong to face off against throughout his journey, but has a lot to offer for fans of Soulslike games.