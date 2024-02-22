Call of Duty Release Update Is Good News for Xbox Game Pass Players

Despite acquiring Activision Blizzard last year, Xbox has yet to add any of the publisher’s titles to its Game Pass subscription service. That will of course change very soon when Diablo IV hits the service on March 28. But what about Activision Blizzard’s biggest AAA franchise?

Xbox has yet to announce when first-person shooter behemoth Call of Duty will arrive on Game Pass despite the fact that there’s a new installment in the series set to be released later this year. Most importantly, will Call of Duty 2024, which is rumored to be set during the Gulf War, get a day one release on the service?

“Our intent is the full portfolio of games from ZeniMax, Activision Blizzard, and Xbox Game Studios will be on Game Pass, day one,” Microsoft Gaming chief Phil Spencer told Stephen Totilo’s Game File newsletter. Spencer stopped short of confirming Call of Duty 2024 will drop on Game Pass this year, and Totilo notes that the details around the franchise’s eventual arrival on the service are “a little fuzzy,” but the good news is Xbox is working toward a future where Call of Duty games have day one releases.

New yearly installments, plus a backlog of 23 mainline titles and many spinoffs, would certainly be a major boost to the Game Pass lineup. But it remains to be seen when we might see all this take effect. According to Spencer, work is still ongoing on the technical side for all Activision Blizzard launches on Game Pass: “We’re doing the back end work to make them come to PC and console simultaneously.”