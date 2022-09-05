15 Forgotten Games From Popular Franchises

The game follows Leon Kennedy and Barry Burton on a passenger ship filled with zombies. Your playable character wanders around a 2D map as you’d find in most early adventure games, but when faced with a zombie, the gameplay suddenly shifts to a first-person POV where your aim and accuracy are determined by pressing the fire button at the right time on a scrolling bar.

While Gaiden actually features a big cliffhanger ending involving Leon secretly being replaced with a monster, Resident Evil Gaiden would eventually be considered non-canon and the whole thing became moot. No wonder this one is forgotten.

14. Double Dragon for Neo Geo

The Double Dragon live-action movie deservedly bombed at the box office but that didn’t stop someone from letting Technos develop a tie-in for Neo Geo. Rather than your usual side-scrolling beat’em up, they went the fighting game route. Unfortunately, this Double Dragon entry became just another generic fighter quickly lost among many, many better games.

The game’s similarities to the movie are loose, at best. Five of the fighter’s playable characters were featured in the movie (Billy Lee, Jimmy Lee, Marian, Abobo, and Koga Shuko) and little references would pop up here and there (like the Lee brothers’ car being in the background or Abobo morphing into his cinematic steroid golem appearance). However, a couple members of the roster (Burnov and Duke) were actually boss characters from other Double Dragon games with new designs. The rest of the roster consists of generic martial arts characters who really have nothing to do with Double Dragon and have not been seen since.

13. Final Fantasy: Mystic Quest

It was one thing for Nintendo to hold back on the original Super Mario Bros. 2 because they felt that North American gamers would find it too hard, but this game takes that idea to a whole new level. Despite the fact that a handful of Square RPGs were already available in North America by the early days of the 16-bit era, it seems that someone at the company felt Western gamers needed help understanding and appreciating the genre.

That idea led to Final Fantasy: Mystic Quest, which was hilariously known in Japan as Final Fantasy USA: Mystic Quest. You could also just call it “RPGs for Dummies.” The game led you by the hand with its simplistic quest design, AI-controlled companions who did the work for you, complete lack of challenge, and overall shallow depth. It annoyed most consumers and would be considered the biggest waste of their time if it wasn’t for the game’s epic soundtrack.