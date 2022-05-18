Why Silent Hill Has Never Matched Resident Evil’s Success

According to reports, Konami wanted to develop Silent Hill to capitalize on the worldwide market and the popularity of Resident Evil, but Konami quickly lost faith in the project. The development team, dubbed “Team Silent,” didn’t really know what to do with their burgeoning title, which strained relationships between them and Konami’s higher-ups. Ironically, this might have been a positive development, as Team Silent was given more artistic freedom.

Given Silent Hill’s success, one might expect Konami would have eventually trusted Team Silent more, but that wasn’t the Konami way. The company wanted Team Silent to develop a sequel for financial reasons, and by the time development of Silent Hill 3 began, the size of Team Silent shrunk. After Team Silent finished Silent Hill 4: The Room, the team just vanished. According to Kenzie LaMar, who worked as an artist for Silent Hill: Homecoming, Konami had completely lost faith in Team Silent and canned the studio just so it could let foreign developers tackle future entries.

Poor publisher support didn’t stop at Konami’s treatment of Team Silent. The Silent Hill HD Collection is one of the franchise’s most infamous entries due to its litany of bugs and lack of quality when compared to the original versions. It’s easy to blame the studio responsible for porting the game, Hijinx Studios, but in this case, the fault lies with the sorry state of game preservation. According to the HD collection’s Senior Associate Producer Tomm Hulett, Konami didn’t save the source code for Silent Hill 2 or 3, so Hijinx Studio had to make do with an unfinished build. But that’s not all. Sticklers for vocal consistency were less than pleased that every character was recast for the HD port. While this is not unusual in the gaming industry, the original voice actor for Silent Hill 2’s main character, Guy Chihi, claimed that Konami owed him residuals and replaced him with voice acting veteran Troy Baker to avoid liabilities. A damning accusation if true, but Baker countered with claims that video game voice actors don’t get residuals.

Despite the popularity and glowing critical reception of Silent Hill, Konami’s actions make it feel like the company only tolerated the franchise and was more than willing to abandon it — or ship it off to less-experienced companies — at the drop of the hat. Speaking of which…

The Inconsistent Quality of Silent Hill’s Major Entries

While virtually everyone who played the first three Silent Hill games sings their praises, subsequent entries were not as well received. Unlike Resident Evil, Silent Hill didn’t always improve with time.

Silent Hill 4 was essentially the beginning of the end for the Silent Hill franchise. While the game is actually pretty good (especially when compared to subsequent entries) it doesn’t hold a candle to Silent Hill 2 or 3 in the minds of many fans. While Team Silent developed the game, it wasn’t the Team Silent gamers loved, which might explain the decline in quality. Most of the studio was busy with Silent Hill 3, so duties fell to more inexperienced members. For instance, the game’s director, Suguru Murakoshi, had previously worked as an animator for Silent Hill 2. This Team Silent B Team wasn’t quite up to the task, which might be why Silent Hill 4 doesn’t feel quite like a Silent Hill game.