15 SNES Games That Were Better On Sega Genesis

Competition breeds innovation, and few industries demonstrate that better than video games. Throughout history, console manufacturers have always tried to convince gamers to use their platforms if they want a truly superior experience. While many more modern consoles have actually delivered roughly the same technical capabilities as their competitors, the Super Nintendo vs. Sega Genesis era happens to be filled with examples of games that were clearly better on one console rather than the other.

One of the biggest console wars ever was the beef between Nintendo’s Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and the Sega Genesis. The rivalry was epitomized by marketing campaigns that dunked on the competition, claiming that one console was the end all, be all of gaming. This is how we ended up with famous terms such as “blast processing,” as well as timeless slogans like “Sega does what Nintendon’t.” More importantly, we ended up with a library of titles that influenced the gaming industry for years to game. While many of those games were exclusives like Super Metroid or Phantasy Star II, even the third-party titles that the SNES and Genesis “shared” weren’t always created equally.

Not only were many there many third-party games that were basically entirely different experiences on either the SNES or Genesis, but there were some games that were simply better on one console or the other. While the SNES actually won quite a few victories on neutral ground, we’ll save the discussion about those games for another day. Today, let’s talk about a truly eclectic lineup of games that were simply better on Sega Genesis.

15. Saturday Night Slam Masters

While the SNES version of Saturday Night Slam Masters tends to get all of the love (whenever the game is mentioned at all), the Genesis version of that wrestling-themed fighting title is actually slightly better.