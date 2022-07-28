15 Forgotten Games Based on Popular Movies

While video games based on movies have enjoyed a terrible (and not entirely unwarranted) reputation for years, the fact of the matter is that many of those adaptations are actually surprisingly good. At the very least, most of them are noteworthy. After all, notoriety is the advantage you get to enjoy when you adapt a famous property. Every now and then, though, a game based on a popular movie slips through the cracks.

Granted, most of those games you probably never heard of are as obscure as they are because they…well…suck. However, a few of those games deserve more of a reputation than they currently enjoy. Some of those games are simply better than they get credit for, while others are so fundamentally weird that they deserve to be in the conversation simply as oddities.

As you read this article, though, just keep in mind that I’m not including fan-made browser games or any similar titles. Instead, these games enjoyed some kind of retail release that make their oft-forgotten existence that much more confusing.

15. Fight Club

Given that Fight Club is one of the most misinterpreted pieces of popular culture in the last 25 years, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that someone decided to turn the popular film about toxic masculinity and consumerism (among other things) into a video game. Yet, there’s a lot about this game that is genuinely surprising.