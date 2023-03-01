Why Final Fantasy 16 Returned to Fantasy Over Sci-Fi

While it’s not accurate to say that every Final Fantasy game is either a medieval fantasy or sci-fi title, those have historically been the franchise’s most popular and prominent genre flavors. Sci-fi Final Fantasy games obviously have fans and have historically been very successful (just look at what Final Fantasy 7 did for the series), but it seems like there is always a loud cry for the franchise to return to its medieval fantasy roots. While some recent Final Fantasy games have tried to blend sci-fi and classic fantasy concepts, those hybrids have done little to quell the cries for a mainline, single-player Final Fantasy adventure that offers a more traditional setting.

Well, Final Fantasy 16 will not only return to medieval fantasy but will prominently feature a dark fantasy style that feels a bit bleaker and much more violent than many previous Final Fantasy titles that utilized variations of that medieval fantasy theme. Why did the Final Fantasy team opt for that theme over all the other options? The answer is pretty simple.

“As for why we went fantasy…well, that’s just because we all love dark fantasy,” says Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida (via translator) regarding the game’s choice of stylistic theme.

Ok, so the answer isn’t really quite that simple. While Yoshida seems more than sincere in his love for the dark fantasy genre, he says that the decision to go for a slightly more classic setting for Final Fantasy 16 can be attributed to the kinds of Final Fantasy games the team grew up on (and even worked on) and the impact those games left on them.