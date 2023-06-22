Final Fantasy 16: Every Eikon Ability Ranked Worst to Best

I’m grouping Phoenix and Ifrit together since they share an Eikon slot. They’re also some of the first abilities you’ll unlock, though you can certainly use most of them for much of the game.

Will o’ the Wykes is clearly the weakest ability of the bunch. It’s a hybrid damage/defense skill that doesn’t excel in either category. Try as I might, I can’t find an excuse to ever run it (even for fun).

Ignition is interesting. Early on, it’s one of your absolute best options against bosses and other big targets. It will save you in some of those fights during the first part of the game. However, it proves to be pretty easy to replace once you unlock more abilities.

Rising Flames is a powerful launch attack that can (and should) be used in many early-game combos. Unfortunately, it too is fairly easily replaced by somewhat comparable options. You should absolutely upgrade this one early on until you’re able to replace/refund it, though.

Phoenix Shift is undeniably useful, but it rarely rises above its humble status as a fine utility option.. It helps you quickly close gaps and offers you a nice charge attack, but there are times when it just feels like a slightly better Lunge (which is still a very nice ability).

Heatwave is one of the more complicated abilities in the early game. In its base form, it’s a decent AoE attack that damages enemies in front of you. However, if you use Heatwave to counter an incoming projectile, it not only blocks the damage but does significantly more damage to enemies when it retaliates. It’s always a little tricky to use this ability properly, but it’s absurdly powerful in the right hands.