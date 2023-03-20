Why Weren’t the Real Final Fantasy 2, 3, and 5 Released Outside of Japan?

These days, Final Fantasy fans are spoiled for choice. Virtually every entry in the mainline series, as well as the spinoffs, are readily available worldwide, both physically and digitally. If you live in North America or Europe and want to play Final Fantasy 1 through 15 in chronological order, you’re now able to do just that. However, some gamers remember when this wasn’t the case at all. In the early days of Final Fantasy, Square released certain mainline entries exclusively in Japan, which meant the rest of the world had to wait years to get their hands on these games. The situation also meant that Square released certain numerical installments out of order in other regions, which made the franchise even more confusing to follow for players outside Japan.

After the success of the original Final Fantasy in North America, Square followed up that title with the even-more beloved Final Fantasy 2 and Final Fantasy 3 on the SNES…but then the company released Final Fantasy 7 on the PlayStation. What happened to the fourth, fifth, and sixth entries?

North American audiences later learned that what they thought was Final Fantasy 2 in 1991 was actually Final Fantasy 4 in Japan, and that the Final Fantasy 3 originally released worldwide in 1994 was actually Final Fantasy 6, which raised the obvious question of “Why?” Why didn’t Square release Final Fantasy 2, 3, and 5 in the right order for the rest of the world? A combination of then-emerging technology, localization issues, and concerns over difficulty is to blame.

According to an old GameTrailers retrospective, Square Enix originally had every intention of bringing the real Final Fantasy 2 to North America. Kaoru Moriyama, who ultimately translated Final Fantasy 4, was first charged with the English localization of Final Fantasy 2 in 1991 and helped produce a functional prototype. Square even had a title for the game’s North American version: Final Fantasy 2: Dark Shadow over Palakia. But then Square canceled the localization because it was taking too long and due to the looming release of the SNES. The studio felt Final Fantasy 2, which first launched in Japan in 1988, was too old to bring to other regions just as a new, more powerful console was about to hit the market. Instead, Square packaged Japan’s Final Fantasy 4, which was the first installment designed for the SNES, as Final Fantasy 2 in North America to avoid confusing players.