Final Fantasy 16 Demo Feels Even Less Like Final Fantasy Than Stranger of Paradise

The linearity of the FFXVI demo didn’t end with exploration. Even the demo’s character progression mechanics were unlike most Final Fantasy games. Sure, I could level up and unlock new abilities, as well as equip new items (outside of the prologue), but it all felt like it was going down a single track that gave me little control.

I could control which abilities I focused on and upgraded, but they didn’t really let me alter my playstyle. No matter which spells I equipped or used, I still felt like I was playing the same class. It didn’t help that every weapon I could use was a sword, and I couldn’t interact with or customize party members because the demo didn’t have them. The result was an experience that felt like more of a medieval Devil May Cry-inspired spin-off, which is ironic since another recent action-focused Final Fantasy spin-off felt more like Final Fantasy than Final Fantasy XVI.

In 2022, Square Enix published Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The game is, to put it bluntly, a Final Fantasy-themed Soulslike (or “Soulslite”) that takes place in the world of the original Final Fantasy game. The developers, Team Ninja, took everything they learned creating the Nioh games and transcribed it into the world of Final Fantasy.

The levels are even fairly large and somewhat labyrinthian (as is Soulslike tradition). While all paths eventually lead to the area’s boss, at least the game has paths for you to explore and backtrack through. Stranger of Paradise might not have many hidden corridors to search, but that’s more than can be said for FF XVI (based on what the demo had to show). However, what makes Stranger of Paradise feel more like a proper Final Fantasy game than FF XVI are its job and party systems.

Most Soulslike games provide freeform character progression. Players are allowed to put points into whatever stats they want, as well as wield any weapons and wear any armor they want as long as their character stats support the equipment. Stranger of Paradise continues that trend but with the added bonus of jobs and their associated abilities.

The action and freedom are part and parcel of the Soulslike genre, but in that game, those ideas have a distinctly Final Fantasy feel. For instance, if you love to deal crushing blows, you can use giant swords and axes to do so. However, one is better for dealing damage to enemies, and the other is better for staggering them. The same applies to more defensive weapons like lances and katanas. The former lets players deftly dodge blows, while the latter is built more for parrying. These weapons follow Soulsborne design standards, but they also stick to classic Final Fantasy classes, such as Dragoons and their iconic spears.