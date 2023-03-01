Final Fantasy 16’s Producer Reveals the One Thing Final Fantasy Should Always Be

While many (including myself) are gushing over just how good Final Fantasy 16 seems to be, some of my time with the demo was certainly spent wondering just how the franchise’s fanbase is going to react to just how different the game really is.

I knew Final Fantasy 16 was an ARPG, but I was surprised by just how much of an action game it really is. The game’s real-time combat is arguably the star of the show, and Final Fantasy 16’s elaborate boss battles are clearly designed to offer the game’s marquee moments. The game is filled with elements of classic Final Fantasy adventures (the team used phrases like “pillars” and “constants” to describe them), but it’s about as much of a departure from those games as a major Final Fantasy can be without completely ignoring everything that came before.

There will certainly be those who are simply not into the kind of gameplay that is very much the heart of the Final Fantasy 16 experience. Again, though, I couldn’t help but wonder how those who generally consider themselves to be Final Fantasy fans, but may not be fans of the style of game Final Fantasy 16 very much is, will react to it. The Final Fantasy 16 team said that they really want to please fans old and new, but would those fans see this change in direction as a kind of betrayal? More importantly, should those fans expect Final Fantasy 16 to represent the future of the franchise if the game sells well?

So, I asked Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida whether he hoped Final Fantasy 16 would kick off a new era for the franchise or whether he hoped that future Final Fantasy games will still be encouraged to be different and try new things. His response not only offered a surprising amount of insight but revealed the one thing that he thinks a Final Fantasy game should always be.