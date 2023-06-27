How Final Fantasy 16’s Biggest Differences Change the Franchise

Final Fantasy 16’s Combat Utilizes a Kind of Real-Time System Typically Seen In Pure Action Games

Contrary to seemingly popular belief, the Final Fantasy franchise hasn’t relied on one style of combat for quite some time. While the early games in the series typically utilized an Active Time Battle (ATB) turn-based combat system, recent decades have seen the franchise experiment with various combat mechanics. For instance, Final Fantasy 12 features the “Gambit” system that lets you assign complex AI commands to your party members. Final Fantasy 7 Remake utilizes a hybrid combat system that combines real-time and menu-based combat concepts. Even the recent Stranger of Paradise spin-off features an almost Soulslike combat system that emphasizes pattern memorization, character builds, and gear quality.

Despite that recent trend of reinvention, though, there’s never been a Final Fantasy combat system quite like Final Fantasy 16’s. Designed by the legendary Ryota Suzuki (Devil May Cry 5 and Dragon’s Dogma), Final Fantasy 16 emphasizes an action-heavy form of real-time combat. Many are comparing Final Fantasy 16’s combat to the Devil May Cry series, and that’s not entirely inaccurate. Both games emphasize pulling off massive combat combos that are typically fuelled by flashy attacks.

However, Final Fantasy 16 is a touch more…methodical than a game like Devil May Cry. For instance, its use of a “Stagger” system during major encounters often forces you to consider slightly more strategic approaches. Pulling off big combos is often still the name of the game, but your better bet is to drain a boss’ Stagger meter, stun them, and then pull off your biggest combos during a brief window of amplified damage. Until you’re able to complete those Stagger combos, you’re going to be relying on a series of dodges, parries, and basic attacks to reduce your ability cooldowns and maximize your damage output. It all still feels closer to a game like Devil May Cry or Bayonetta, but there are some Soulslike ideas and fairly new concepts sprinkled in there for fun.

As we’ve previously discussed, though, one of the biggest controversies surrounding this combat system is its relative lack of more traditional RPG mechanics. For instance, you can choose which abilities you use (and level up those abilities), but your control over your character’s skills or “build” is relatively limited. Your damage output can certainly be affected by the choices you make and the items you equip, but the biggest determining factors will be your mechanical abilities and real-time strategies. That emphasis on reflex and input-based combat is ultimately what makes Final Fantasy 16 so different from even the other mainline real-time Final Fantasy games.

Final Fantasy 16 Does Not Feature a Party System

Until now, one of the defining features of the Final Fantasy franchise has been the series’ various casts of characters and how those characters often come together to form a playable party. While a few Final Fantasy spin-offs have emphasized controlling one character above all others, most of the mainline Final Fantasy games have historically focused on the party over an individual character.

However, the only playable character for the vast majority of your Final Fantasy 16 adventure is the game’s main protagonist: Clive Rosefield. You will occasionally be accompanied by AI-controlled companions during combat and exploration sequence, but with the exception of your dog Torgal (who automatically levels up as you progress and can be issued basic commands), you will have no real control over any aspect of them.